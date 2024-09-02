The Ruprecht-Karls-Universität Heidelberg (Heidelberg University, Ruperto Carola) is a public research university located in Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Founded in 1386, it is the oldest university in Germany and was the third university established in the Holy Roman Empire. Heidelberg has been a coeducational institution since 1899. Today the university consists of twelve faculties and offers degree programmes at undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral levels in some 100 disciplines. It is a German Excellence University, as well as a founding member of the League of European Research Universities and the Coimbra Group.

Address
Grabengasse 1, Heidelberg, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany
Website
http://www.uni-heidelberg.de/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heidelberg_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Heidelberg University

New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids

A new molecular engineering technique can precisely influence the development of organoids. Microbeads made of specifically folded DNA are used to release growth factors or other signal molecules inside the tissue structures. ...

Bio & Medicine

5 hours ago

Geoinformatics: Using AI to take better aim against mosquitoes

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible worldwide for the spread of infectious diseases such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever. To combat the widely transmitted diseases affecting millions, detailed mosquito ...

Ecology

Sep 2, 2024

3D laser printing with bioinks from microalgae

Microalgae such as the diatom Odontella aurita and the green alga Tetraselmis striata are especially suitable as "biofactories" for the production of sustainable materials for 3D laser printing due to their high content in ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Aug 9, 2024

Aromatic compounds: A ring made up solely of metal atoms

The term aromaticity is a basic, long-standing concept in chemistry that is well established for ring-shaped carbon compounds. Aromatic rings consisting solely of metal atoms were, however, heretofore unknown.

Materials Science

Jun 27, 2024

