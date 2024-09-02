The Ruprecht-Karls-Universität Heidelberg (Heidelberg University, Ruperto Carola) is a public research university located in Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Founded in 1386, it is the oldest university in Germany and was the third university established in the Holy Roman Empire. Heidelberg has been a coeducational institution since 1899. Today the university consists of twelve faculties and offers degree programmes at undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral levels in some 100 disciplines. It is a German Excellence University, as well as a founding member of the League of European Research Universities and the Coimbra Group.

Address Grabengasse 1, Heidelberg, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany Website http://www.uni-heidelberg.de/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heidelberg_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

