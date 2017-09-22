Treating citrus greening with copper: Effects on trees, soils

September 26, 2017

Citrus greening is a major challenge for Florida growers. The disease destroys the production, appearance, and economic value of citrus trees and their fruit. Trees decline and die within three years. Researchers at the University of Florida and other institutions are searching for cures and treatments to reduce citrus greening effects.

The "Influence of Foliar Copper Application Rate on Copper, Potassium and Zinc Concentrations in Soil and Citrus Tissues" presentation at the Managing Global Resources for a Secure Future ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Tampa, FL, will address this important topic. The presentation will be held Monday, October 23, 2017, at 8:45 AM. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

Said Hamido, University of Florida, will present results of studies on the foliar application of copper. "Copper is absorbed by plants via roots and through leaf after foliar applications," says Hamido. Hamido's research compared different copper application rates and the outcomes for the .

Explore further: Partnering with soil microbes essential to plant and animal life

More information: www.acsmeetings.org/

Related Stories

Carbon cycling in forest soils research presented

September 12, 2017

Just as individual humans have different microbial communities in their guts, the microbial communities living in soils vary from site to site as well. Recent research compared the decomposition rates of wood stakes over ...

Recommended for you

Pigeons better at multitasking than humans: study

September 26, 2017

Pigeons are capable of switching between two tasks as quickly as humans – and even more quickly in certain situations. These are the findings of biopsychologists who had performed the same behavioural experiments to test ...

Bacterial nanosized speargun works like a power drill

September 26, 2017

In order to get rid of unpleasant competitors, some bacteria use a nanosized speargun. Researchers at the University of Basel's Biozentrum have gained new insights into the construction, mode of action and recycling of this ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.