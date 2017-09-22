Treating citrus greening with copper: Effects on trees, soils

Citrus greening is a major challenge for Florida growers. The disease destroys the production, appearance, and economic value of citrus trees and their fruit. Trees decline and die within three years. Researchers at the University of Florida and other institutions are searching for cures and treatments to reduce citrus greening effects.

The "Influence of Foliar Copper Application Rate on Copper, Potassium and Zinc Concentrations in Soil and Citrus Tissues" presentation at the Managing Global Resources for a Secure Future ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Tampa, FL, will address this important topic. The presentation will be held Monday, October 23, 2017, at 8:45 AM. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

Said Hamido, University of Florida, will present results of studies on the foliar application of copper. "Copper is absorbed by plants via roots and through leaf after foliar applications," says Hamido. Hamido's research compared different copper application rates and the outcomes for the citrus trees.

