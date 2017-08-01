Study reveals exactly how low-cost fuel cell catalysts work

August 3, 2017
Study reveals exactly how low-cost fuel cell catalysts work
Los Alamos National Laboratory's Piotr Zelenay, Ted Holby and Hoon Chung. Credit: Los ALamos National Laboratory

In order to reduce the cost of next-generation polymer electrolyte fuel cells for vehicles, researchers have been developing alternatives to the prohibitively expensive platinum and platinum-group metal (PGM) catalysts currently used in fuel cell electrodes. New work at Los Alamos and Oak Ridge national laboratories is resolving difficult fuel-cell performance questions, both in determining efficient new materials and understanding how they work at an atomic level. The research is described this week in the journal Science.

"What makes this exploration especially important is that it enhances our understanding of exactly why these alternative catalysts are active," said Piotr Zelenay, leader of the project at Los Alamos National Laboratory. "We've been advancing the field, but without understanding the sources of activity; without the structural and functional insights, further progress was going to be very difficult."

Building on previous studies, the Los Alamos-led team has synthesized catalysts comprising low-cost platinum alternatives that yield performance comparable to the standard PGM used in vehicle applications. Using sophisticated microscopy at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), researchers were able to directly observe the single-atom active sites in the novel material where catalysis takes place, which provided unique insights into the PGM-free material's efficiency potential.

Platinum aids in both the electrocatalytic oxidation of hydrogen fuel at the anode and electrocatalytic reduction of oxygen from air at the cathode, producing usable electricity. Finding a viable, low-cost PGM-free alternative is becoming more and more possible, but understanding exactly where and how catalysis is occurring in these new materials has been a long-standing challenge. This is true, Zelenay noted, especially in the fuel cell cathode, where a relatively slow oxygen reduction reaction, or ORR, takes place that requires significant 'loading' of platinum.

The new material examined in this study is an iron-nitrogen-carbon (Fe-N-C) electrocatalyst, synthesized with two nitrogen precursors that developed a hierarchical pore structure to expose a large fraction of the carbon surfaces to oxygen. Its fuel-cell performance is approaching that of platinum catalysts, a significant advance, as documented in test-stand performance.

Through the use of ORNL's aberration-corrected scanning transmission electron microscope and electron energy loss spectroscopy, ORNL researchers were able to provide the first direct observation of the often proposed ORR active site, FeN4, at an atomic level.

"With both this performance and the atomic visualization of the reaction sites, we are closing the gap to replace platinum with a high-performance catalyst poised to be scaled up for potential application in fuel cells for automotive applications," said Karren More, ORNL microscopy team lead.

In addition, the high activity of Fe-N-C catalysts and the FeN4 active-site structure was predicted by computer modeling conducted at Los Alamos, as was the possible reaction pathway.

"In this paper we're tying the modeling and the microscopy results with the electrochemically determined high activity of a PGM-free catalyst," Zelenay said.

Los Alamos research into expands the options for energy production in support of the Laboratory's mission of strengthening the nation's energy security.

Explore further: Rough surfaces provide additional sites for energy-generating reactions in fuel cells

More information: "Direct atomic-level insight into the active sites of a high-performance PGM-free ORR catalyst" Science (2017). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.aan2255

Related Stories

Ruthenium rules for new fuel cells

June 28, 2017

Rice University scientists have fabricated a durable catalyst for high-performance fuel cells by attaching single ruthenium atoms to graphene.

Less expensive fuel cell may be possible

October 3, 2006

Scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed a new class of hydrogen fuel-cell catalysts that exhibit promising activity and stability. The catalysts are made of low-cost nonprecious metals entrapped in something ...

Affordable fuel cell components developed

March 1, 2016

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne and Los Alamos national laboratories have teamed up to support a DOE initiative through the creation of the Electrocatalysis Consortium (ElectroCat), a collaboration ...

Recommended for you

Study reveals exactly how low-cost fuel cell catalysts work

August 3, 2017

In order to reduce the cost of next-generation polymer electrolyte fuel cells for vehicles, researchers have been developing alternatives to the prohibitively expensive platinum and platinum-group metal (PGM) catalysts currently ...

Getting therapeutic sound waves through thick skulls

August 2, 2017

Ultrasound brain surgery has enormous potential for the treatment of neurological diseases and cancers, but getting sound waves through the skull and into the brain is no easy task. To address this problem, a team of researchers ...

New catalysts efficiently and rapidly remove BPA from water

August 2, 2017

Carnegie Mellon University chemist Terrence J. Collins has developed an approach that quickly and cheaply removes more than 99 percent of bisphenol A (BPA) from water. BPA, a ubiquitous and dangerous chemical used in the ...

The nitty-gritty behind how onions make you cry

August 2, 2017

Adding onions to a recipe can make a meal taste rich and savory, but cutting up the onion can be brutal.  Onions release a compound called lachrymatory factor (LF), which makes the eyes sting and water. Scientists know that ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.