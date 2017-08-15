Going 'green' with plant-based resins

August 16, 2017

Airplanes, electronics and solar cells are all in demand, but the materials holding these items together—epoxy thermosets—are not environmentally friendly. Now, a group reports in ACS' journal Macromolecules that they have created a plant-based thermoset that could make devices "greener."

Thermosets are resins that, when cured, undergo a change that makes them strong and stable. Once thermosets are molded into a shape, they typically are set and cannot be reworked. These materials are frequently used as adhesives and coatings in electronics, appliances and aircraft. But most epoxy thermosets are made with nonrenewable materials, and some contain substances that can potentially harm the environment. And because of their structures, they cannot break down or be recycled. Plant-based thermosets are commercially available but they are usually weak and easily break. Jian-Bing Zeng and colleagues wanted to create a safe and strong plant-based thermoset.

The team developed a new curing agent that was made of components of , which is derived from a plant. When the researchers used the agent on a soybean-based epoxy thermoset— also derived from a plant—it became more crystalline. That made the material stronger, and more durable and heat-resistant than before. In addition, light passed through the soybean-based thermoset, potentially making it ideal for applications, such as for use in .

Explore further: A new class of recyclable thermoset plastics

More information: Xin-Yi Jian et al. All Plant Oil Derived Epoxy Thermosets with Excellent Comprehensive Properties, Macromolecules (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acs.macromol.7b01068

Related Stories

A new class of recyclable thermoset plastics

May 16, 2014

Plastics comprise around 10% of solid waste in Australia. And while we can recycle certain types, there is a group of particularly stable plastics called thermosets, common in electronic devices, which can't be broken down ...

NRL licenses new polymer resin for commercial applications

May 6, 2015

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) Chemistry Division and Technology Transfer Office announce today the signing of licensing agreements for the commercial manufacturing of an NRL-developed PEEK-like phthalonitrile (PN) ...

Plant inspiration could lead to flexible electronics

June 21, 2017

Versatile, light-weight materials that are both strong and resilient are crucial for the development of flexible electronics, such as bendable tablets and wearable sensors. Aerogels are good candidates for such applications, ...

Recommended for you

Researchers discover new class of chemical reaction

August 14, 2017

August 14, 2017—A new study led by Michael P. Burke, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia Engineering, has identified the significance of a new class of chemical reactions involving three molecules ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.