Compound found primarily in cocoa helps cells release more insulin

August 25, 2017 by Todd Hollingshead
Compound found primarily in cocoa helps cells release more insulin
Credit: Brigham Young University Professor Tessem & grad student Tommy Rowley. Credit: Brigham Young University

What if eating chocolate helped prevent and treat diabetes? It's crazy enough to laugh off.

But here's the thing: BYU researchers have discovered certain compounds found in can actually help your body release more insulin and respond to increased blood glucose better. Insulin is the hormone that manages glucose, the blood sugar that reaches unhealthy levels in .

Of course, there's a catch.

"You probably have to eat a lot of cocoa, and you probably don't want it to have a lot of sugar in it," said study author Jeffery Tessem, assistant professor of nutrition, dietetics and food science at BYU. "It's the compound in cocoa you're after."

When a person has diabetes, their body either doesn't produce enough insulin or doesn't process properly. At the root of that is the failure of , whose job it is to produce insulin. The new study, published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, finds beta cells work better and remain stronger with an increased presence of epicatechin monomers, compounds found naturally in cocoa.

To discover this, collaborators at Virginia Tech first fed the cocoa compound to animals on a high-fat diet. They found that by adding it to the high-fat diet, the compound would decrease the level of obesity in the animals and would increase their ability to deal with increased blood glucose levels.

The BYU team, comprised of graduate and undergraduate students in Tessem's lab and the labs of Ben Bikman and Jason Hansen (BYU professors of physiology and developmental biology), then dove in and dissected what was happening on the cellular level—specifically, the beta cell level. That's when they learned cocoa compounds named epicatechin monomers enhanced beta cells' ability to secrete insulin.

"What happens is it's protecting the cells, it's increasing their ability to deal with oxidative stress," Tessem said. "The epicatechin monomers are making the mitochondria in the beta cells stronger, which produces more ATP (a cell's energy source), which then results in more being released."

While there has been a lot of research on similar compounds over the past decade, no one has been able to pinpoint which ones are the most beneficial or how exactly they bring about any benefit—until now. This research shows the epicatechin monomers, the smallest of the compounds, are the most effective.

"These results will help us get closer to using these compounds more effectively in foods or supplements to maintain normal control and potentially even delay or prevent the onset of type-2 diabetes," said study co-author Andrew Neilson, assistant professor of food science at Virginia Tech.

But rather than stocking up on the sugar-rich chocolate bars at the checkout line, researchers believe the starting point is to look for ways to take the compound out of cocoa, make more of it and then use it as a potential treatment for current diabetes patients. This research was funded, in part, thanks to grants from the Diabetes Action Research and Education Foundation and the American Diabetes Association.

Explore further: Insulin release is controlled by the amount of Epac2A at the secretory vesicles

More information: Thomas J. Rowley et al. Monomeric cocoa catechins enhance β-cell function by increasing mitochondrial respiration, The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.jnutbio.2017.07.015

Related Stories

Your muscles can 'taste' sugar, research finds

May 5, 2017

It's obvious that the taste buds on the tongue can detect sugar. And after a meal, beta cells in the pancreas sense rising blood glucose and release the hormone insulin—which helps the sugar enter cells, where it can be ...

Recommended for you

New way to make steel that is both stronger and more ductile

August 25, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from several institutions in China and Taiwan has developed a new way to make steel that offers more strength and ductility. In their paper published in the journal Science, the team describes ...

More inflexible than imagined

August 25, 2017

Oligosaccharides – chains of sugar building blocks – are essential for biological cells. Scientists had thought that these molecules were freely mobile, but an international research team has now shown that such sugar ...

More solar power thanks to titanium

August 24, 2017

Earth-abundant, cheap metals are promising photocatalytic electrode materials in artificial photosynthesis. A team of Chinese scientists now reports that a thin layer of titania beneath hematite nanorods can boost the performance ...

Metal simplifies synthesis of antibody drugs

August 24, 2017

Rice University scientists have developed a method to efficiently modify natural antibodies that can deliver drugs to target cells. Adding a little extra metal is the key.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.