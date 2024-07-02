Brigham Young University (BYU) was founded by the Mormon Church in 1875. Today, BYU has a student body in excess of 34,000 students. BYU's School of Engineering, School of Technology, Genetics and Environmental research are top tier research facilities. The primary focus is undergraduate degrees, but BYU confers 68 Master's degrees and 25 Doctoral degrees and several professional degrees. BYU emphasizes multi-lingual capabilities and features an expansive foreign language departments. Notable alumni have accomplished great things in the private sector including the development of Adobe Photo Shop, the invention of the electronic television, projects in open source product development and more.

Brigham Young University

Study reveals fireworks' impact on air quality

As Independence Day approaches, Utahns are preparing to celebrate the nation's birth with dazzling displays of light and color. However, a new BYU study published in Applied Geochemistry warns that these festivities come ...

Environment

Jul 2, 2024

1

177

Study examines how religious faith bolsters family hope and unity

A new study from Brigham Young University finds that a family's religious beliefs and practices are a key catalyst to promote hope in the future and hope to manage personal challenges, which can help families build resiliency ...

Social Sciences

Oct 17, 2023

6

18

