Brigham Young University (BYU) was founded by the Mormon Church in 1875. Today, BYU has a student body in excess of 34,000 students. BYU's School of Engineering, School of Technology, Genetics and Environmental research are top tier research facilities. The primary focus is undergraduate degrees, but BYU confers 68 Master's degrees and 25 Doctoral degrees and several professional degrees. BYU emphasizes multi-lingual capabilities and features an expansive foreign language departments. Notable alumni have accomplished great things in the private sector including the development of Adobe Photo Shop, the invention of the electronic television, projects in open source product development and more.

Address Media Inquiry, A-41 ASB Brigham Young University Provo, UT 84602 Website http://www.byu.edu/webapp/home/index.jsp Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brigham_Young_University

