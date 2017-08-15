Breakthrough ink discovery could transform the production of new laser and optoelectronic devices

August 17, 2017
Breakthrough ink discovery could transform the production of new laser and optoelectronic devices
Black phosphorus (BP) crystal before it is converted into functional ink. Credit: smart-elements.com

A breakthrough 'recipe' for inkjet printing, which could enable high-volume manufacturing of next-generation laser and optoelectronic technologies, has been uncovered by Cambridge researchers.

The research, led by Dr Tawfique Hasan, of the Cambridge Graphene Centre, University of Cambridge, found that Black phosphorous (BP) ink – a unique two-dimensional material similar to graphene – is compatible with conventional inkjet techniques, making possible – for the first time – the scalable mass manufacture of BP-based laser and .

An interdisciplinary team of scientists from Cambridge as well as Imperial College London, Aalto University, Beihang University, and Zhejiang University, carefully optimised the chemical composition of BP to achieve a stable ink through the balance of complex and competing fluidic effects. This enabled the production of new functional laser and optoelectronic devices using high-speed printing.

Due to the BP ink drying rapidly, the final print quality of the devices made – a laser and a photodetector – is of a high quality and uniformity, and as good as what you would expect from the printing of a photograph onto paper.

The research titled Black phosphorus ink formulation for inkjet printing of optoelectronics and photonics has been published today in Nature Communications and was funded by the Royal Academy of Engineering and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

BP contains useful properties for electronic and optoelectronic devices, including a semiconductor band gap that can cover the visible and near-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Mr Guohua Hu, the lead author, said: "Our ink formulation enables highly uniform which does not degrade in the ambient environment, bringing large arrays of 2D material-based light sensors closer to reality.

"The formulation represents a significant scientific and technical achievement in terms of using this BP material for future applications. The functional ink, containing very small 'flakes' of BP, allows us to print on a wide variety of substrates, including plastic, which remains stable for a prolonged period."

Professor Meng Zhang from Beihang University led the work on printing BP-based non-linear optical devices which can be inserted easily into lasers to act as ultra-quick optical shutters.

A continuous beam of laser radiation is converted into a repetitive series of very short bursts of light (or pulses) which is highly suited to industrial and medical applications, for example, machining, drilling, imaging and sensing.

"Our non-linear optical design using BP achieves a significantly better performance and operational stability than any other previous demonstration," said Professor Zhang.

"This is why our ink 'recipe' using BP marks a significant step change towards new photonic devices and architectures using such a novel material."

As part of the research, the team also demonstrated the ability of BP to act as an efficient and highly-responsive detector of light, extending the wavelength range beyond what is currently achieved by conventional silicon-based photodetectors.

Dr Hasan, who leads the Hybrid Nanomaterials Engineering research group, added: "BP is a particularly interesting post-graphene material that offers many opportunities for new and optoelectronic devices. Yet despite its remarkable performance in the lab, practical real-world exploitation of this unique graphene-like crystal has been hindered by complex material fabrication and its poor environmental stability. But our breakthrough in BP ink is set to change all this and the ink itself can be seamlessly integrated with existing complimentary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technologies."

Explore further: Guinness World Records names graphene aerogel as world's least dense 3-D printed structure

More information: Guohua Hu et al. Black phosphorus ink formulation for inkjet printing of optoelectronics and photonics, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-00358-1

Related Stories

Ultra-compact phase modulators based on graphene plasmons

June 27, 2017

Modulating the amplitude and phase of light is a key ingredient for many of applications such as wavefront shaping, transformation optics, phased arrays, modulators and sensors. Performing this task with high efficiency and ...

Black phosphorus holds promise for the future of electronics

April 20, 2017

Discovered more than 100 years ago, black phosphorus was soon forgotten when there was no apparent use for it. In what may prove to be one of the great comeback stories of electrical engineering, it now stands to play a crucial ...

Recommended for you

Sharp X-ray pulses from the atomic nucleus

August 17, 2017

X-rays make the invisible visible: they permit the way materials are structured to be determined all the way down to the level of individual atoms. In the 1950s it was x-rays which revealed the double-helix structure of DNA. ...

ATLAS observes direct evidence of light-by-light scattering

August 15, 2017

Physicists from the ATLAS experiment at CERN have found the first direct evidence of high energy light-by-light scattering, a very rare process in which two photons – particles of light – interact and change direction. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.