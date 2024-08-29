The University of Cambridge is the second oldest English speaking university and located in Cambridge, England. The university traces its roots to 1209 A.D. Cambridge was founded by renegades from Oxford University, the oldest English speaking university. The University of Cambridge's reputation for excellence and prestige is underscored by producing 83 Nobel Laureates and a top five ranking among world-wide universities. The University of Cambridge is made up of 31 independent self-directed colleges. The notable Trinity College of Mathematics is consistently exceptional in teaching and with the work it produces. Teaching and research at Cambridge is organized into Faculties with sub-structures of specific studies. There are six schools, notably the School of Medicine, Biological Sciences, Physical Science and Technology. Cambridge has a slight predilection for scientific research. Across the University of Cambridge, its Schools and Departments and Faculties rely on a multi-billion dollar endowment with additional funding from foundations and grants.

Address The Old Schools, Trinity Lane, Cambridge CB2 1TN. Website http://www.cam.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Cambridge

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed