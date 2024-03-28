March 28, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

New approach to monitoring freshwater quality can identify sources of pollution, predict their effects

by University of Cambridge

New approach to monitoring freshwater quality can identify sources of pollution, and predict their effects
By looking at the composition of individual molecules in water samples, researchers can identify sources of pollution. Credit: Sophie Guillaume

The source of pollutants in rivers and freshwater lakes can now be identified using a comprehensive new water quality analysis, according to scientists at the University of Cambridge and Trent University, Canada.

Microparticles from , pesticides from farmers' fields, and toxins from are just some of the that can be detected using the new approach, which also indicates the impact these chemicals are likely to have in a particular river or lake.

Importantly, the approach can also point to the origin of specific organic matter dissolved in the water, because it has a distinct composition depending on its source.

It uses a technique called high-resolution mass spectrometry to analyze : within an hour this provides a comprehensive overview of all the organic molecules present. The paper is published in the journal Science.

New approach to monitoring freshwater quality can identify sources of pollution, and predict their effects
Researcher Yu Huang in Brighton takes samples for freshwater health analysis. Credit: Jeremy Fonvielle/ University of Cambridge

Water quality is strongly determined by the diversity of organic matter dissolved in it—termed "chemodiversity." The scientists say that the thousands of different dissolved organic compounds can keep healthy, or contribute to their decline, depending on the mixture present.

"Traditional approaches to monitoring involve taking lots of different measurements with many devices, which takes a lot of time. Our technique is a very simple way to get a comprehensive overview of what's going on in a particular river or lake," said Jérémy Fonvielle, a researcher in the University of Cambridge's Department of Biochemistry and co-author of the paper.

To understand what drives this chemodiversity, the team reviewed studies of dissolved organic matter in freshwater samples from rivers and lakes across Europe and northern Canada.

New approach to monitoring freshwater quality can identify sources of pollution, and predict their effects
Dissolved organic matter is extracted from freshwater samples, before measuring the diversity of the molecules. Credit: Jeremy Fonvielle/University of Cambridge

For example, water analysis of Lake Erie in Canada revealed high levels of phosphorus pollution. By looking at the composition of individual molecules in the water sample, researchers identified as the source of this pollution, rather than wastewater effluent.

"Whereas before, we could measure the amount of organic nitrogen or phosphorus pollution in a river, we couldn't really identify where pollution was coming from. With our new approach we can use the unique molecular fingerprint of different sources of pollution in freshwater to identify their source," said Dr. Andrew Tanentzap at Trent University School of the Environment, co-author of the report.

Traditional approaches involve separately measuring many indicators of ecosystem health, such as the level of organic nutrients or particular pollutants like nitrogen. These can indicate the condition of the water, but not why this state has arisen.

Dissolved organic matter is one of the most complex mixtures on Earth. It consists of thousands of individual molecules, each with their own unique properties. This matter influences many processes in rivers and lakes, including , carbon storage, light absorption, and food web interactions—which together determine ecosystem function.

New approach to monitoring freshwater quality can identify sources of pollution, and predict their effects
To understand what drives chemodiversity, the team reviewed studies of dissolved organic matter in freshwater samples from rivers and lakes across Europe and northern Canada. Credit: Jeremy Fonvielle/ University of Cambridge

Sources of dissolved organic matter in freshwater include urban runoff, agricultural runoff, aerosols and wildfires.

"It's possible to monitor the health of freshwater through the diversity of compounds that are present. Our approach can, and is, being rolled out across the UK," said Tanentzap.

Fonvielle will now apply this technique to analyzing water samples from farmland drainage ditches in the Fens, as part of a project run by the University of Cambridge's Center for Landscape Regeneration to understand freshwater health in this agricultural landscape.

More information: Andrew J. Tanentzap, Chemodiversity in freshwater health, Science (2024). DOI: 10.1126/science.adg8658. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adg8658

Journal information: Science

Provided by University of Cambridge

Citation: New approach to monitoring freshwater quality can identify sources of pollution, predict their effects (2024, March 28) retrieved 28 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-approach-freshwater-quality-sources-pollution.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study finds chemodiversity of soil-dissolved organic matter altered by microplastics
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

‘Our clouds take their orders from the stars,’ Henrik Svensmark on cosmic rays controlling cloud cover and thus climate

Mar 27, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Mar 21, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Mar 21, 2024

Higher Chance to get Lightning Strike by Large Power Consumption?

Mar 20, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

Mar 16, 2024

Earth's earliest forest discovered in SW England

Mar 8, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)