Biologists find new source for brain's development

August 31, 2017
Biologists find new source for brain's development
A confocal micrograph of a developing fruit fly visual system. Development of the retina (top) is coordinated with development of the optic lobe region of the brain (sphere below). All neurons are marked by yellow and their axon projections in cyan; magenta in the optic lobe marks the specific region of the brain where neuronal differentiation is regulated by glia. Credit: Vilaiwan M Fernandes, Desplan Lab, NYU's Department of Biology.

A team of biologists has found an unexpected source for the brain's development, a finding that offers new insights into the building of the nervous system.

The research, which appears in the journal Science, discovered that glia, a collection of non-neuronal that had long been regarded as passive support , in fact are vital to nerve-cell in the .

"The results lead us to revise the often neuro-centric view of brain development to now appreciate the contributions for such as glia," explains Vilaiwan Fernandes, a postdoctoral fellow in New York University's Department of Biology and the study's lead author. "Indeed, our study found that fundamental questions in with regard to the timing, identity, and coordination of nerve cell birth can only be understood when the glial contribution is accounted for."

The brain is made up of two broad cell types, or and glia, which are non- that make up more than half the volume of the brain. Neurobiologists have tended to focus on the former because these are the cells that form networks that process information.

However, given the preponderance of glia in the brain's cellular make-up, the NYU researchers hypothesized that they could play a fundamental part in .

The video will load shortly.
A population of glia (bright green above magenta region) from the retina grow and infiltrate into the lamina region of the optic lobe (magenta), where they induce naïve cells to differentiate into neurons. In this way, glia coordinate neuronal development in the retina with that of the brain. Courtesy of Vilaiwan M. Fernandes, Desplan Lab, NYU's Department of Biology.

To explore this, they examined the visual system of the fruit fly. The species serves as a powerful model organism for this line of study because its visual system, like the one in humans, holds repeated mini-circuits that detect and process light over the entire visual field.

This dynamic is of particular interest to scientists because, as the brain develops, it must coordinate the increase of neurons in the retina with other in distant regions of the brain.

In their study, the NYU researchers found that the coordination of nerve-cell is achieved through a population of glia, which relay cues from the retina to the brain to make cells in the become nerve cells.

"By acting as a signaling intermediary, glia exert precise control over not only when and where a neuron is born, but also the type of neuron it will develop into," notes NYU Biology Professor Claude Desplan, the paper's senior author.

Explore further: Milestone in the regeneration of brain cells

More information: V.M. Fernandes el al., "Glia relay differentiation cues to coordinate neuronal development in Drosophila," Science (2017). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.aan3174

Related Stories

Milestone in the regeneration of brain cells

August 20, 2007

The majority of cells in the human brain are not nerve cells but star-shaped glia cells, the so called “astroglia”. “Glia means “glue”, explains Götz. “As befits their name, until now these cells have been regarded ...

New role for glial energy metabolism in addiction

June 9, 2016

Addiction may be viewed as a disorder of reward learning. To date, addiction research has focused on the molecular adaptations through which memories of exposure to abused substances are encoded and maintained by nerve cells.

Understanding the architecture of our 'second brain'

May 19, 2017

Scientists have made an important step in understanding the organisation of nerve cells embedded within the gut that control its function - a discovery that could give insight into the origin of common gastrointestinal diseases, ...

Recommended for you

Bacterial protein acts as aphrodisiac for choanoflagellates

August 31, 2017

United States researchers investigating how single-celled organisms evolved to become multicellular stumbled across a strange phenomenon during their experiments: Single-celled eukaryotes called choanoflagellates, which are ...

Nucleolus is a life expectancy predictor

August 31, 2017

Can a cell show its biological age? And is it possible to foresee an animal's lifespan? Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing in Cologne discovered a connection between the size of the nucleolus - ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.