New York University (NYU) was founded in 1831. Today, NYU is the largest private, not for profit university in the USA. NYU has over 50,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled. Recently, NYU opened a campus in Abu Dhabi. NYU is ranked in the top 50 of all universities world-wide by ranking panels. NYU has four Nobel Laureates affiliated at one time or another with the university.

Address Office of Public Affairs 25 West 4th Street, 5th Floor New York, New York 10012 Website http://www.nyu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

