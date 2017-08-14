Video: How animals glow

August 14, 2017
How animals glow (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Fireflies, frogs, jellyfish, mushrooms and even parrots have the ability to emit light from their bodies. These creatures use either bioluminescence or fluorescence to put on their light shows.

Speaking of Chemistry explains the chemistry behind these natural light sources in this week's video.

Explore further: Naturally fluorescent amphibian found in Amazon basin

Related Stories

Naturally fluorescent amphibian found in Amazon basin

March 14, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of Brazilian researchers has found a naturally fluorescent tree frog living in the Amazon basin and it represents the only known fluorescent amphibian. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National ...

Researchers find means by which mushrooms glow

April 27, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from Russia, Brazil and Japan has uncovered the means by which two kinds of mushrooms glow in the dark. In their paper published on the open-access site Science Advances, the group describes ...

What makes fireflies glow?

July 1, 2015

As fireflies are delighting children across the country with their nighttime displays, scientists are closing in on a better understanding of how the insects produce their enchanting glow. They report in the Journal of the ...

