Video: How animals glow

Fireflies, frogs, jellyfish, mushrooms and even parrots have the ability to emit light from their bodies. These creatures use either bioluminescence or fluorescence to put on their light shows.
Speaking of Chemistry explains the chemistry behind these natural light sources in this week's video.
Explore further: Naturally fluorescent amphibian found in Amazon basin
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.