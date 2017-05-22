Video: Should you pee on a jellyfish sting?

May 23, 2017
Should you pee on a jellyfish sting? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Sure, jellyfish look pretty serene, but we all know the evils that come from a run-in with those tentacles.

You've probably heard the rumor that peeing on a jellyfish sting can make the pain go away, but does this icky old wives tale stand up to science?

Filmed at San Francisco's Aquarium of the Bay, the latest Reactions episode explains the fearsome chemistry of jellyfish stings, and debunks this age-old beach myth:

The video will load shortly

Explore further: Taking the heat out of jellyfish stings

Related Stories

Taking the heat out of jellyfish stings

December 16, 2013

Everyone has their own theory about how to best relieve the pain of a jellyfish sting, however a team of University of Sydney researchers has examined a host of often-used methods to determine which is the most effective.

Jellyfish venom capsule length association with pain

October 8, 2015

Since the PLOS San Francisco office is a quick car ride from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, so many of us at PLOS have been captivated by jellyfish movements. They are simply mesmerizing to watch as they travel through the water. ...

Current jellyfish sting recommendations can worsen stings

March 20, 2017

Being stung by a jellyfish is one of the fastest ways to ruin a fun day at the beach. But what you do after you're stung has the potential to make you feel much better or make matters a lot worse. Researchers at the University ...

Scientists scrutinize first aid for man o' war stings

May 2, 2017

In recent decades, trusted first aid resources have recommended stings from man o' war (Physalia species) be treated differently from other jellies. But when researchers at the University of Hawai'i - Mānoa (UHM) dug into ...

Recommended for you

Making biological drugs with spider silk protein

May 23, 2017

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have managed to synthesise lung surfactant, a drug used in the care of preterm babies, by mimicking the production of spider silk. Animal studies reveal it to be just as effective ...

A new tool for discovering nanoporous materials

May 23, 2017

Materials classified as "nanoporous" have structures (or "frameworks") with pores up to 100 nm in diameter. These include diverse materials used in different fields from gas separation, catalysis, and even medicine (e.g. ...

Taking a closer look at genetic switches in cancer

May 22, 2017

Many things go wrong in cells during the development of cancer. At the heart of the chaos are often genetic switches that control the production of new cells. In a particularly aggressive form of leukemia, called acute myeloid ...

Micro delivery service for fertilizers

May 22, 2017

Plants can absorb nutrients through their leaves as well as their roots. However, foliar fertilization over an extended period is difficult. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, German researchers have now introduced an efficient ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.