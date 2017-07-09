Video: How dragon blood could save your life

July 11, 2017
How dragon blood could save your life (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Chemists have found potential drugs and other really useful compounds in some truly bizarre places in nature.

For example, a natural immune defense in the blood of , a sponge armed with resistance to or a 400-million-year-old medical workhorse just might save your life someday.

Check out the latest Reactions video to find out how:

The video will load shortly

Explore further: Antimicrobial substances identified in Komodo dragon blood

Related Stories

Antimicrobial substances identified in Komodo dragon blood

February 22, 2017

In a land where survival is precarious, Komodo dragons thrive despite being exposed to scads of bacteria that would kill less hardy creatures. Now in a study published in the Journal of Proteome Research, scientists report ...

Komodo dragon attacks tourist in Indonesia

May 4, 2017

A komodo dragon, one of the world's largest lizards, attacked a tourist in Indonesia who was trying to photograph the giant creatures feasting on a goat, police said Thursday.

Recommended for you

Green method developed for making artificial spider silk

July 10, 2017

A team of architects and chemists from the University of Cambridge has designed super-stretchy and strong fibres which are almost entirely composed of water, and could be used to make textiles, sensors and other materials. ...

A chemically functional phosphorus version of natural rubber

July 10, 2017

Goodyear's 1839 discovery of the vulcanization of natural rubber obtained from rubber trees marks the beginning of the modern rubber industry. A variety of synthetic rubber products were subsequently developed. In the journal ...

Nature-inspired material uses liquid reinforcement

July 10, 2017

Materials scientists at Rice University are looking to nature—at the discs in human spines and the skin in ocean-diving fish, for example—for clues about designing materials with seemingly contradictory properties—flexibility ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.