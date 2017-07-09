Video: How dragon blood could save your life

Chemists have found potential drugs and other really useful compounds in some truly bizarre places in nature.
For example, a natural immune defense in the blood of komodo dragons, a sponge armed with resistance to bacterial infection or a 400-million-year-old medical workhorse just might save your life someday.
Check out the latest Reactions video to find out how:
Explore further: Antimicrobial substances identified in Komodo dragon blood
