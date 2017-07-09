Video: How dragon blood could save your life

Credit: The American Chemical Society Chemists have found potential drugs and other really useful compounds in some truly bizarre places in nature.

For example, a natural immune defense in the blood of komodo dragons, a sponge armed with resistance to bacterial infection or a 400-million-year-old medical workhorse just might save your life someday.

Check out the latest Reactions video to find out how:

The video will load shortly

Explore further: Antimicrobial substances identified in Komodo dragon blood