NASA's Terra Satellite catches the end of Tropical Depression Kulap

July 26, 2017
On July 25 NASA’s Terra satellite captured a visible image of fading Tropical Depression Kulap over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Credits: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

NASA's Terra satellite passed over Tropical Depression Kulap as the storm was winding down in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Strong wind shear was affecting the storm as a result of nearby Typhoon Noru.

On July 13 at 1:30 p.m. EDT, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured an image of the that showed shear was pushing the away from the center. The bulk of clouds were pushed southeast of the center, leaving a swirl of clouds around the rest of the tropical depression. Typhoon Noru was directly south of the storm and draining Kulap.

On July 26 at 0300 UTC (July 25 at 11 p.m. EDT) the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued their final warning on Tropical Depression Kulap. At that time the center of Kulap was located near 31.7 degrees north latitude and 151.1 degrees east longitude. That's about 475 miles north-northwest of the Minami Tori Shima Atoll, Japan. Kulap's maximum sustained winds were near 25 knots (28.7 mph/46.3 kph. Kulap was moving toward the west near 11 knots (12.6 mph/20.3 kph).

Kulap is dissipating under hostile atmospheric conditions because of its close proximity to Typhoon Noru.

