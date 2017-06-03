Five workers exposed to radiation at Japan nuclear lab

June 7, 2017 by Mari Yamaguchi
5 workers exposed to radiation at Japan nuclear lab
This Tuesday, June 6, 2017 photo shows Oarai Research & Development Center, a facility for nuclear fuel study that uses highly toxic plutonium. Japan's Atomic Energy Agency says five workers at the nuclear facility that handles plutonium have been exposed to high levels of radiation after a bag containing highly radioactive material broke during equipment inspection. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan's Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday that five workers at a nuclear facility that handles plutonium have been exposed to high levels of radiation after a bag containing highly radioactive material apparently broke during equipment inspection.

The state-run agency said the incident occurred Tuesday at its Oarai Research & Development Center, a facility for nuclear fuel study that uses highly toxic plutonium. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The mishap poses a major nuclear security concern as well as a question as to whether the handlers and their health were adequately protected at the facility.

The agency said its initial survey found contamination inside the nostrils of three of the five men—a sign they inhaled radioactive dust. All five were also found to be contaminated on their hands and feet, but the radioactive material was likely to have been removed by taking off their gloves, shoe covers and other protective gear, and by taking a shower.

Agency spokesman Masataka Tanimoto said one of the men's survey indicated high levels of plutonium exposure in his lungs, with the dose showing nearly 1,000 times that of his earlier nostril survey.

The figure, 22,000 Becquerels, could mean his exposure levels in the lungs are not immediately life-threatening, but are well above an average annual dose limit for nuclear workers.

5 workers exposed to radiation at Japan nuclear lab
In this Tuesday, June 7, 2017 photo, Masato Kato, senior principal scientist in Fast Reactor Fuel Technology Development Department of Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA), bows during a press conference in Mito, north of Tokyo. The JAEA said five workers at a nuclear facility that handles plutonium have been exposed to high levels of radiation after a bag containing highly radioactive material broke during equipment inspection. The state-run agency said the incident occurred Tuesday at its Oarai Research & Development Center, a facility for nuclear fuel study that uses highly toxic plutonium. (Kyodo News via AP)

The workers did not have any visible signs of health problems, Tanimoto said. They were taken to a special radiation medial institute for further health checks.

Japan's possession of large numbers of stockpiles, resulting from the country's struggling nuclear fuel reprocessing program, has already faced international criticism. Critics say Japan should abandon its spent fuel recycling ambitions because nuclear plant startups are still coming slowly amid persistent anti-nuclear sentiment since the 2011 Fukushima crisis.

Explore further: Crews cover partially-collapsed tunnel at nuclear site

Related Stories

Crews cover partially-collapsed tunnel at nuclear site

May 22, 2017

Workers this weekend finished installing a protective cover over a partially-collapsed tunnel that contained radioactive waste on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, the U.S. Department of Energy said Monday.

Workers at US nuclear site take cover after tunnel collapse

May 9, 2017

Hundreds of workers at a nuclear site in the US state of Washington were ordered to take cover Tuesday after a storage tunnel filled with contaminated material collapsed, but there was no initial indication of a radioactive ...

Japan regulator wants plutonium reactor operator replaced

November 13, 2015

Japan's nuclear regulator issued a rare warning Friday to the science minister, telling him to disqualify the operator of a plutonium-fueled reactor plagued with a poor safety record, a step that could finally shut it down.

Radiation leak at Japan lab; small impact expected

May 25, 2013

An atomic research lab in northern Japan has reported a radiation leak that may have affected about 50 people, though none were hospitalized and no impact was expected outside the facility, the lab's operator said Saturday.

Plutonium in troubled reactors, spent fuel pools

March 18, 2011

(AP) --The fuel rods at all six reactors at the stricken Fukushima Dai-ichi complex contain plutonium - better known as fuel for nuclear weapons. While plutonium is more toxic than uranium, other radioactive elements leaking ...

Recommended for you

Czech 'GyroDrive' beats flying cars for hybrid licence

June 7, 2017

As global automakers compete to bring the first flying car to market, Czech pilot Pavel Brezina is trying a different tack: instead of creating a car that flies, he has made a "GyroDrive"—a mini helicopter you can drive.

Researchers debut battery-less pacemaker

June 5, 2017

A wireless, battery-less pacemaker that can be implanted directly into a patient's heart is being introduced by researchers from Rice University and their colleagues at the Texas Heart Institute (THI) at the IEEE's International ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.