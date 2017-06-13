Graphene encapsulation provides unprecedented view of the diffusion and rotation of fullerene molecu

June 14, 2017
Graphene encapsulation provides unprecedented view of the diffusion and rotation of fullerene molecu
Computer model of a fullerene layer between two sheets of graphene. Credit: Kimmo Mustonen/ Jannik Meyer, Universität Wien

Carbon is one of the most versatile elements: it forms the basis for an enormous number of chemical compounds, it has several allotropes of different dimensionality, and it exhibits many different bonding geometries. For this reason, carbon materials have had a special place in materials research for a long time. Although the three-dimensional forms of carbon—diamond and graphite—are known since ancient times, it took until 1985 before the first low-dimensional carbon allotrope, the quasi-zero-dimensional fullerene, was discovered. Soon after this, in 1991, the one-dimensional carbon nanotubes were brought to the attention of the scientific community, and in 2004 the two-dimensional carbon allotrope, graphene, became experimental reality. Different combinations of carbon allotropes such as fullerene-filled carbon nanotubes (carbon peapods) and graphite intercalated by fullerenes have been made already.

In the article published in Science Advances, the scientists at the University of Vienna demonstrate a hybrid carbon system, termed buckyball sandwich, in which a single layer of fullerenes is encapsulated between two (Illustration 1). The analysis of the structure via atomically resolved scanning provided insights into the dynamics of the molecules. At the edges of the layers, the scientists could observe the diffusion of individual fullerenes within the pocket of the graphene sandwich (Illustration 2): Due to the movement of the fullerenes, they are only partially visible in the image (recorded line by line, so that mobile fullerenes only appear on some of the lines). Moreover, fullerenes were found to rotate inside the sandwich—however this rotation was blocked when the fullerenes merged into larger objects due to extended electron irradiation.

With the fullerene-graphene system, the scientists have created a new material that fills a gap in the available combinations of hybrid heterostructures. The graphene sandwich provides a nanoscale reaction chamber and a clean interface to the microscope vacuum, that allows the observation of molecular dynamics in the . Therefore the researchers expect that this work also opens many new avenues for studying the structure and dynamics of molecules similarly encapsulated in the 2D space between graphene sheets.

Graphene encapsulation provides unprecedented view of the diffusion and rotation of fullerene molecu
Scanning transmission electron microscope image of a fullerene layer between two graphene sheets. Due to the motion of the fullerenes at the edge, they are only partially visible. Credit: Kimmo Mustonen/ Jannik Meyer, Universität Wien

Explore further: For the first time, researchers observe graphene sheets becoming buckyballs (w/ Video)

More information: Science Advances (2017). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1700176

Related Stories

Chemistry in one dimension offers surprising result

March 27, 2012

Due to their unique properties single walled carbon nanotubes have been suggested as a promising material for electronics, optics and in other fields of materials science. When scientists from Umea University and Aalto University ...

The search for new materials for hydrogen storage

September 20, 2012

(Phys.org)—Hydrogen is the ideal fuel for new types of fuel cell vehicles, but one problem is how to store hydrogen. In his doctoral dissertation Serhiy Luzan studies new types of materials for hydrogen storage. He also ...

A new form of carbon: Grossly warped 'nanographene'

July 15, 2013

Chemists at Boston College and Nagoya University in Japan have synthesized the first example of a new form of carbon, the team reports in the most recent online edition of the journal Nature Chemistry.

Recommended for you

3-in-1 device offers alternative to Moore's law

June 14, 2017

In the semiconductor industry, there is currently one main strategy for improving the speed and efficiency of devices: scale down the device dimensions in order to fit more transistors onto a computer chip, in accordance ...

How gold binds to silicone rubber

June 14, 2017

Flexible electronic parts could significantly improve medical implants. However, electroconductive gold atoms do not easily bind to silicones. Researchers from the University of Basel have now modified short-chain silicones ...

Magnets, all the way down!

June 13, 2017

In many ways, magnets are still mysterious. They get their (often powerful) effects from the microscopic interactions of individual electrons, and from the interplay between their collective behavior at different scales. ...

Hybrid membrane creates a stir on the global market

June 13, 2017

The news story made a big splash: in January 2016 ETH researchers Professor Raffaele Mezzenga and his senior researcher Sreenath Bolisetty published a study in the journal Nature Nanotechnology about an innovative type of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.