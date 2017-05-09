Next-gen solar cells could be improved by atomic-scale redesign

May 11, 2017 by Hayley Dunning
Next-gen solar cells could be improved by atomic-scale redesign
Credit: Fresh (L) and degraded (R) solar cells

Researchers have uncovered the exact mechanism that causes new solar cells to break down in air, paving the way for a solution.

Solar harness energy from the Sun and provide an alternative to non-renewable energy sources like fossil fuels. However, they face challenges from costly manufacturing processes and poor efficiency - the amount of sunlight converted to useable energy.

Light-absorbing called organic lead halide perovskites are used in a new type of that have shown great promise, as they are more flexible and cheaper to manufacture than traditional solar cells constructed of silicon.

However, cells degrade rapidly in natural conditions, greatly decreasing their performance in a matter of days. This is one reason they are not currently widely used.

Previously, a team led by scientists from the Department of Chemistry at Imperial discovered that this breakdown is due to the formation of 'superoxides' that attack the perovskite material. These superoxides are formed when light hitting the cells releases electrons, which react with the oxygen in the air.

Now, in a study published in Nature Communications, the team have determined how the superoxides form and how they attack the perovskite material, and have proposed possible solutions.

Not-so-super oxides

Working with chemists at the University of Bath, the team found that superoxide formation is helped by spaces in the structure of the perovskite normally taken up by molecules of iodide. Although iodide is a component of the perovskite material itself, there are defects where iodide is missing. These vacant spots are then used in the formation of superoxides.

The team found that dosing the material with extra iodide after manufacturing did improve the stability, but that a more permanent solution could be to engineer the iodide defects out.

Lead author of the new study, Nicholas Aristidou from the Department of Chemistry at Imperial, said: "After identifying the role of iodide defects in generating superoxide, we could successfully improve the material stability by filling the vacancies with additional ions. This opens up a new way of optimising the material for enhanced stability by controlling the type and density of defects present."

Lead researcher Dr Saif Haque from the Department of Chemistry at Imperial added: "We have now provided a pathway to understand this process at the atomic scale and allow the design of devices with improved stability."

Better solutions

Currently, the only way of protecting perovskite cells from degradation by air and light is to encase them in glass. However, are made from flexible material designed to be used in a range of settings, so the glass encasement severely limits their function.

Dr Haque said: "Glass encasement restricts movement and adds weight and cost to the cells. Improving the perovskite cell material itself is the best solution."

The team hope to next test the stability of the cells in real-world settings. The cells would be exposed to a combination of both oxygen and moisture, testing the cells in more relevant scenarios.

Explore further: Light can improve perovskite solar cell performance

More information: Fast oxygen diffusion and iodide defects mediate oxygen-induced degradation of perovskite solar cells. Nature Communications DOI: 10.1038/ncomms15218

Related Stories

Light can improve perovskite solar cell performance

April 26, 2017

Publishing in Nature, EPFL scientists show how light affects perovskite film formation in solar cells, which is a critical factor in using them for cost-effective and energy-efficient photovoltaics.

Stability challenge in perovskite solar cell technology

December 23, 2016

While solar cell technology is currently being used by many industrial and government entities, it remains prohibitively expensive to many individuals who would like to utilize it.. There is a need for cheaper, more efficient ...

New efficiency record for low-cost solar cell

April 4, 2017

Researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) have achieved a new record efficiency for low-cost semi-transparent perovskite solar cells in a breakthrough that could bring down the cost of generating solar electricity.

Toward 'greener,' inexpensive solar cells

September 28, 2016

Solar panels are proliferating across the globe to help reduce the world's dependency on fossil fuels. But conventional panels are not without environmental costs, too. Now scientists are reporting in the Journal of the American ...

Recommended for you

ATLAS experiment seeks new insight into the Standard Model

May 10, 2017

Ever since the LHC collided its first protons in 2009, the ATLAS Collaboration has been persistently studying their interactions with increasing precision. To this day, it has always observed them to be as expected by the ...

Scientists help thin-film ferroelectrics go extreme

May 10, 2017

Scientists have greatly expanded the range of functional temperatures for ferroelectrics, a key material used in a variety of everyday applications, by creating the first-ever polarization gradient in a thin film.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.