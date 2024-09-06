Imperial College London's official title is The Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine and was founded in 1907. It is a public institution that focuses on engineering, technology and medical research. It is generally placed in the top 3 of UK universities along with Oxford and Cambridge. Imperial College London represents a merger between the Royal School of Mines and the Royal College of Medicine founded in 1845. Since its inception it has steadily incorporated hospitals and teaching/research entities to form the modern Imperial College London. Admission to undergraduate and graduate programs is highly selective. Imperial College London publishes news about current research in medicine, technology and other relevant work on their Web site. Press inquiries are welcome.

Address 4th Floor South Kensington Campus, London SW7 2AZ Website http://www3.imperial.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Imperial_College_London

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

