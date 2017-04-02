EU tightens rules on sourcing conflict minerals

April 3, 2017

The European Union is introducing new rules to help prevent minerals being used to finance armed conflicts.

The rules passed Monday will oblige the 28 EU member countries to identify the source of their imports of tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold. They must also ensure that their supply chains do not contribute to funding .

The four metals are used to make products like mobile phones, cars or jewelry, but armed groups often used forced labor to mine them and use the profits from the sales to fund wars, insurgencies or criminal enterprises.

The EU is encouraging member countries to introduce the rules quickly. They will become binding in January 2021.

Explore further: US law has helped limit 'conflict minerals', study says

Related Stories

Does conflict-free sourcing matter?

November 19, 2015

When consumers make the decision to purchase a tablet, they're probably not thinking about violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo—but they should.

Report: Gunmen still control metals mined for modern gadgets

October 25, 2016

Violent gunmen still menace pick-and-shovel miners in eastern Congo, a new report finds, despite years of efforts to loosen their grip by local reformers, Western activists and companies like Apple and Intel that use minerals ...

Intel, Apple praised for clean mineral efforts

August 16, 2012

(AP) — Apple, Hewlett-Packard and Intel have become "pioneers of progress" through their efforts to avoid purchasing minerals that fund armed groups in Central Africa, an advocacy group said Thursday.

Recommended for you

Windows update will bring 3-D, game tools and doodling

March 29, 2017

A major update to Microsoft's Windows 10 system will start reaching consumers and businesses on April 11, offering 3-D drawing tools, game-broadcasting capabilities and better ways to manage your web browsing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.