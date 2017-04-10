California's solar energy set power supply record in March

April 11, 2017

A new estimate from the U.S. government shows that California met about half of the state's electricity demand for three hours on March 11.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the state's goal is for 50 percent of all electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030.

The estimate came from the U.S. Department of Energy's statistics division.

The newspaper reports the division used data from the California Independent System Operator. It manages the across 80 percent of California and part of Nevada.

The record was set when almost 40 percent of the electricity flowing across the grid came from large-scale solar power plants.

Homes and businesses in the area served by the grid generated the additional power that increased solar energy production for the three-hour period.

gkam
1 hour ago

We will have to increase that and add more wind and storage. We are shutting down our last two nukes at the appropriately-named Diablo Canyon.

With the range of alternatives in this large state, we can have mostly renewables in time.

