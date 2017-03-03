Scanning tunneling microscopy reveals unexpected optical phonon effect

March 20, 2017
Scanning tunneling microscopy reveals unexpected optical phonon effect
The ring-shaped patterns on this image represent the optical phonon condensate droplets scattered all over the surface of quasi-freestanding WSe2 island. Credit: Los Alamos National Laboratory

In a recently published open-access paper in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, scientists reported the observation of a room-temperature condensate of optical phonons, called a Bose-Einstein (B-E) condensate.

"We did not predict this B-E condensate in our model. This is an absolutely new observation," said Alexander "Sasha" Balatsky of Los Alamos National Laboratory, a coauthor on the paper with a research team from Air Force Research Laboratory, The Pennsylvania State University, Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Nordita Center for Quantum Materials, KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Stockholm University.

The new substance may be useful for phonon-based quantum computers, and it may also shed light on the conditions required to form biological Fröhlich condensates of collective modes.

Bose-Einstein condensation (BEC) is a fascinating phenomenon, one that results from quantum statistics for identical particles with an integer spin, called bosons. Sometimes referred to as the fifth state of matter, it was originally predicted in 1924 by Albert Einstein and Satyendra Nath Bose. In a BEC, matter stops behaving as independent particles, and collapses into a single quantum state that can be described with a single wave function. Usually this phenomenon occurs for dilute atomic vapors and only at extremely low temperatures.

BEC involves the formation of a collective quantum state if the particle density exceeds a critical value. For quasi-particles, such as phonons or magnons, BEC may occur at elevated temperatures, and possibly also at room temperature, as seen in this experiment, because their density increases with temperature.

For observation of this phenomenon, the researchers used atomically thin sheets of tungsten diselenide, a two-dimensional semiconductor, which was supported by a small density of molecules, like a thin membrane on isolated pillars.

Using tunneling of electrons into vibrating surface atoms, phonon condensate oscillations were observed on the atomic scale. "The condensate droplets formed in the 2-D monolayer of WSe2," said Igor Altfeder, of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL/UTC), lead scientist on the project "The molecular pillars facilitate the creation of condensate in WSe2 by means of enhancing phonon-phonon interactions."

The condensate was observed using a scanning tunneling microscope, and it appeared in the form of small droplets, whose radius is several nanometers, developing around the supporting molecular pillars. The authors explain that each pillar acts as a synchronizing agent and causes the phonons inside the tungsten diselenide atomic sheet to synchronize their oscillation phases, in a close analogy to synchronization of multiple atomic clocks, thus creating the BEC.

Explore further: Researchers create new form of matter—supersolid is crystalline and superfluid at the same time

More information: Igor Altfeder et al. Scanning Tunneling Microscopy Observation of Phonon Condensate, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/srep43214

Related Stories

Researchers obtain supersolidity state experimentally

March 2, 2017

When matter is cooled to near absolute zero, intriguing phenomena emerge. These include supersolidity, where crystalline structure and frictionless flow occur together. ETH researchers have succeeded in realising this strange ...

Quantum particles form droplets

November 28, 2016

In experiments with magnetic atoms conducted at extremely low temperatures, scientists have demonstrated a unique phase of matter: the atoms form a new type of quantum liquid or quantum droplet state. These so called quantum ...

Cold atom laboratory chills atoms to new lows

September 29, 2014

(Phys.org) —NASA's Cold Atom Laboratory (CAL) mission has succeeded in producing a state of matter known as a Bose-Einstein condensate, a key breakthrough for the instrument leading up to its debut on the International ...

Recommended for you

How small can superconductors be?

March 20, 2017

For the first time, physicists have experimentally validated a 1959 conjecture that places limits on how small superconductors can be. Understanding superconductivity (or the lack thereof) on the nanoscale is expected to ...

Mystery of how sperm swim revealed in mathematical formula

March 20, 2017

Researchers have developed a mathematical formula based on the rhythmic movement of a sperm's head and tail, which significantly reduces the complexities of understanding and predicting how sperm make the difficult journey ...

Research reveals inner workings of liquid crystals

March 20, 2017

Liquid crystals are used in everything from tiny digital watches to huge television screens, from optical devices to biomedical detectors. Yet little is known of their precise molecular structure when portions of such crystals ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.