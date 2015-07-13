Spreading rumors on Twitter and mistaking retweets for truth

March 22, 2017
Spreading rumors on Twitter and mistaking retweets for truth
Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

A new study of the believability of information received via Twitter and the intention to pass on a tweet—whether news or rumor—is influenced by the number of times the information has already been retweeted. Number of retweets can serve as a normative cue that leads a person to presume that an unverified rumor is true, increasing the likelihood that they will share it with others, according to the study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.

In the article entitled "Normative Mechanism of Rumor Dissemination on Twitter," Hyegyu Lee, Handong University, Pohang, and Hyun Jung Oh, CHA University, Pocheon, South Korea, describe an online experiment that included 639 Twitter users. The results indicated that users viewed both news and rumors shared in tweets as uncertain information. They determined the believability of the information based on how others viewed it. If the information had been highly retweeted it was more likely to be considered as believable.

"Whether by word-of-mouth, email, or Twitter, rumors proliferate quite easily. We must remain adamant in our use of critical-thinking skills to evaluate and avoid equating popularity with plausibility," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.

Explore further: Study shows power of Twitter for sharing physician-generated medical news

More information: Hyegyu Lee et al, Normative Mechanism of Rumor Dissemination on Twitter, Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking (2017). DOI: 10.1089/cyber.2016.0447

Related Stories

False shutdown rumor fuels #SaveTwitter frenzy

August 12, 2016

Tweets regarding Twitter's pending demise are greatly exaggerated.Despite a rumor to the contrary, the global one-to-many messaging service on Thursday had no plans to shut down any time in the foreseeable future due to the ...

Why is some social media content interpreted as bragging?

January 31, 2017

People who post personal content on social networking sites such as Facebook and try to present themselves in a positive light may be perceived as bragging, and therefore be less attractive to others, according to a new study ...

Rumor patterns on social media during emergencies

September 6, 2016

A researcher at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) has developed a new methodology to track and manage rumors during emergencies, and proposes guidelines for first responders and agencies on how to handle the rumor ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.