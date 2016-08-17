August 17, 2016

What are the health risks of having a different 'Facebook self'?

by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

What are the health risks of having a different 'Facebook self'?
Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

People may express their true self more easily on Facebook than in person, and the more one's "Facebook self" differs from their true self, the greater their stress level and the less socially connected they tend to be, according to a new study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.

In "The Psychological Benefits of Being Authentic on Facebook," Rachel Grieve and Jarrah Watkinson, University of Tasmania (Hobart, Australia), describe the main goal of their study: to evaluate the psychosocial outcomes related to presenting one's true self on Facebook. The authors assessed Facebook users' and online personalities, degree of , and feelings of psychological wellbeing, depression, anxiety, and stress.

"The current world population is 7.4 billion, and as of the second quarter of 2016, active Facebook users totaled 1.7 billion. As such, we must consider how Facebook may serve as a tool to positively impact our patients' lives," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.

More information: Rachel Grieve et al, The Psychological Benefits of Being Authentic on Facebook, Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking (2016). DOI: 10.1089/cyber.2016.0010

Journal information: Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking

Provided by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

Citation: What are the health risks of having a different 'Facebook self'? (2016, August 17) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-health-facebook.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

How effective are personalized political ads on Facebook?
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

22 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)