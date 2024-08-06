Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking is the essential, peer-reviewed journal for understanding the social and psychological impact of today’s social networking practices. Highly regarded as the go-to source in the field, the Journal has followed the trend of social networking and virtual reality for the past 15 years. It is known for its rapid communication articles and in-depth studies surrounding the effects of interactive technologies on behavior and society, both positive and negative.

Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.
Website
http://www.liebertpub.com/cyber
Impact factor
1.803 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking

Does online dating make relationships more successful?

A new study in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking showed that for marital relationships, meeting in online dating was only linked to less relationship success among people with no "relationship talk ...

Social Sciences

Aug 6, 2024

0

1

New hypothesis rethinks tech's impact on social interaction

A new study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior and Social Networking introduces a novel hypothesis that could reshape our understanding of how digital technologies affect human sociality and mental health.

Social Sciences

Jul 10, 2024

0

13

Social media use by young people in conflict-ridden Myanmar

Myanmar youth rely heavily on Facebook for news and information. This can be a platform for disseminating fake news and hate speech. With poor digital literacy skills, these youths may be susceptible to disinformation campaigns ...

Social Sciences

Dec 21, 2020

0

4

page 1 from 7