Mary Ann Liebert Inc. was founded in 1980 by Mary Ann Liebert in New Rochelle, NY. The company publishes peer-reviewed journals, books and trade magazines in a variety of fields. A sample of journals, include Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News, Human Gene Therapy and Women's Health. BioConferences International Inc. is a subsidiary of Mary Ann Liebert Inc. This company's focus is to organize symposiums and conferences in Biotechnology, Women's Health, Alternative Medicine, Law and more.

