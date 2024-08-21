Mary Ann Liebert Inc. was founded in 1980 by Mary Ann Liebert in New Rochelle, NY. The company publishes peer-reviewed journals, books and trade magazines in a variety of fields. A sample of journals, include Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News, Human Gene Therapy and Women's Health. BioConferences International Inc. is a subsidiary of Mary Ann Liebert Inc. This company's focus is to organize symposiums and conferences in Biotechnology, Women's Health, Alternative Medicine, Law and more.

Address 140 Huguenot Street, 3rd Floor New Rochelle, NY 10801-5215 Phone: 914- 740-2100 Website http://www.liebertpub.com/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Ann_Liebert,_Inc.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed