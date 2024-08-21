Mary Ann Liebert Inc. was founded in 1980 by Mary Ann Liebert in New Rochelle, NY. The company publishes peer-reviewed journals, books and trade magazines in a variety of fields. A sample of journals, include Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News, Human Gene Therapy and Women's Health. BioConferences International Inc. is a subsidiary of Mary Ann Liebert Inc. This company's focus is to organize symposiums and conferences in Biotechnology, Women's Health, Alternative Medicine, Law and more.
- Address
- 140 Huguenot Street, 3rd Floor
New Rochelle, NY 10801-5215
Phone: 914- 740-2100
- Website
- http://www.liebertpub.com/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Ann_Liebert,_Inc.
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
