Researchers call for antitrust measures to safeguard innovation in spatial biology

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Recent breakthroughs in spatial biology technology have transformed biomedical research; however, legal disputes are preventing small, innovative companies from advancing new technologies and ideas.

Ongoing litigation poses a threat to the progress of even the most promising scientific technologies and the potential discoveries they could enable, according to the authors of the exclusive article titled "Sounding an Alarm Over Spatial Biology," in Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News (GEN).

Miranda Orr, Ph.D., from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, and co-authors, issued an urgent call for antitrust measures. "The ongoing litigious environment has negatively impacted competitive progress and we are concerned about the potential emergence of monopolistic behavior that could hinder innovative patient care," state the authors.

The current litigious atmosphere is driving the closure of promising companies and discouraging emerging companies with groundbreaking solutions in spatial biology from patenting and publicizing their innovations for fear of sparking a lawsuit.

"Patent and other legal battles have been given in biotechnology ever since the industry's early years," says GEN Editor-in-Chief John Sterling. "The continual litigation in this rapidly advancing area of spatial biology recently caused one of the major players, NanoString Technologies, to file for bankruptcy."

More information: Miranda E. et al, Sounding an Alarm Over Spatial Biology. Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News (2024). www.genengnews.com/bioperspect … ver-spatial-biology/