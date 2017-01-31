January 31, 2017

Why is some social media content interpreted as bragging?

by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

Why is some social media content interpreted as bragging?
Credit: 2017, Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

People who post personal content on social networking sites such as Facebook and try to present themselves in a positive light may be perceived as bragging, and therefore be less attractive to others, according to a new study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.

The article entitled "Bragging on Facebook: The Interaction of Content Source and Focus in Online Impression Formation," describes the study in which participants viewed the Facebook of four different females. Study coauthors Graham Scott and Kirsty Ravenscroft, School of Culture, Media & Society, University of West of Scotland, Paisley, U.K. designed the posts to be authored either by the women themselves or by friends and to be either generally positive or personally positive. Based on reading this Facebook content, the participants described their impressions of the four females, rating them on attractiveness, confidence, modesty, and popularity.

"While humble bragging seems to be perceived as the least attractive form of bragging, it is important that we develop greater awareness of how our posts may be perceived by our friends, co-workers, and acquaintances," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.

More information: Graham G. Scott et al, Bragging on Facebook: The Interaction of Content Source and Focus in Online Impression Formation, Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking (2017). DOI: 10.1089/cyber.2016.0311

Journal information: Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking

Provided by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

Citation: Why is some social media content interpreted as bragging? (2017, January 31) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-social-media-content-bragging.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Feeling blue? Taking a break from Facebook might help
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

11 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

16 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)