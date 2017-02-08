Taiwan Uber drivers protest fine hike as app halts service

February 10, 2017

Protesting Uber drivers circled Taiwan's transport ministry Friday as the ride-hailing app halted operations on the island following an impasse with the government which deems the service illegal.

The US firm announced last week that it would suspend business in Taiwan from Friday after the government raised the maximum penalty for Uber to Tw$25 million ($804,000)—the highest in the world.

The Transport Ministry last week said it was preparing to charge the firm Tw$230 million in penalties.

Uber has racked up fines for running a business without the proper registration to operate as a taxi service since it entered the Taiwan market in 2013.

About 200 cars, adorned with ribbons and Uber stickers, drove around the transport ministry in downtown Taipei on Friday, according to an alliance of drivers which organised the protest.

Single mother Fiona Yang, 38, said Uber had been her main source of income for the past two years as she juggles earning a living and raising two children.

"I can understand why they had to suspend operations. The penalties are outrageous," she told AFP.

"It has a big impact on me. How am I going to raise my kids?"

Uber said last week it hoped the suspension would prompt action from President Tsai Ing-wen, who is pushing for the island to foster its own "Asian Silicon Valley".

"The current regulatory environment makes it impossible to serve the island the way we know works best," the firm said in a statement.

Taiwan's suspension came after Uber halted services in Hungary last July due to new legislation that stops drivers from making money with their own vehicles.

The has faced stiff resistance from traditional taxi drivers around the world, as well as bans in some places over safety concerns and questions over legal issues, including taxes.

Uber insists it is a platform connecting drivers and passengers, not a transport business like taxi firms.

Explore further: Argentina court stops Uber in its tracks

Related Stories

Argentina court stops Uber in its tracks

April 13, 2016

A Buenos Aires court ordered Uber to suspend service Wednesday and launched an inquiry into whether the app is unfair competition, a day after it began operating in the Argentine capital.

Uber pays $20 million to settle claims of driver deception

January 20, 2017

Uber Technologies is paying $20 million to settle allegations that it duped people into driving for its ride-hailing service with false promises about how much they would earn and how much they would have to pay to finance ...

Uber files complaint with EU against Hungary

August 10, 2016

Ride-hailing app Uber filed a complaint on Wednesday with the European Commission against Hungary, where legislation came into force in July practically banning the service.

Recommended for you

New eco-battery that runs on seawater

February 9, 2017

Researchers at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) in South Korea will be working to develop a new battery, using abundant and readily available seawater.

The Internet and your brain are more alike than you think

February 9, 2017

Although we spend a lot of our time online nowadays—streaming music and video, checking email and social media, or obsessively reading the news—few of us know about the mathematical algorithms that manage how our content ...

New system makes it harder to track Bitcoin transactions

February 8, 2017

Researchers from North Carolina State University, Boston University and George Mason University have developed a Bitcoin-compatible system that could make it significantly more difficult for observers to identify or track ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.