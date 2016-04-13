April 13, 2016

Argentina court stops Uber in its tracks

Cabs block Mayo Avenue as taxi drivers protest against Uber and what is viewed by some drivers as unfair competition in Buenos A
Cabs block Mayo Avenue as taxi drivers protest against Uber and what is viewed by some drivers as unfair competition in Buenos Aires on April 12, 2016

A Buenos Aires court ordered Uber to suspend service Wednesday and launched an inquiry into whether the app is unfair competition, a day after it began operating in the Argentine capital.

The suspension of Uber, a that connects riders and drivers but which has faced legal complaints in several countries, will remain in effect until a court has made a final ruling, the 15th Circuit Court said.

Uber launched Tuesday in Buenos Aires without authorization, triggering protests by taxi drivers who blocked major avenues and snarled traffic.

Although ride-hailing apps have risen rapidly globally to become a booming industry, they face stiff resistance from traditional taxis and bans over safety concerns and questions about legal issues, including taxes.

Taxi drivers often complain that Uber drivers do not pay for permits or taxes. Uber argues it is not a transport company like taxi firms.

"What they are doing is illegal. They are not delivering transport under existing laws," Buenos Aires transport chief Juan Jose Mendez said this week.

The Argentine capital's sprawl engulfs 13 million people, and millions more commute in and out every day. The city has 38,000 taxis.

Licensed , who must undergo hundreds of hours of training in some countries, accuse Uber of endangering their jobs by flooding the market with cheaper drivers who need only a GPS to get around.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Argentina court stops Uber in its tracks (2016, April 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-argentina-court-uber-tracks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Taxi drivers block streets in Buenos Aires after Uber launch
36 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)