Scientists take the first step toward creating efficient electrolyte-free batteries

February 1, 2017
Scientists take the first step toward creating efficient electrolyte-free batteries
Distributions of diffuse X-ray scattering in the new phase of PbZrO3. Upper and lower rows correspond to different domain states. Credit: Peter the Great Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University

Scientists of Peter the Great Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU), in collaboration with French, Swiss and Polish researchers, have found unique atomic-scale processes in a crystal lattice of antiferroelectric lead zirconate during a synchrotron X-ray scattering experiment. The discovery is the first step toward creating efficient, electrolyte-free accumulators of electric energy. The article was published in Scientific Reports.

During the experiment, the scientists tried to understand the microscopic physics of antiferroelectrics—materials that are difficult to describe theoretically. The model object of this group is lead zirconate. The properties of this crystal are representative among lead-based antiferroelectrics, and having studied them, scientists can use the results for describing the properties of a broad range of materials. Understanding the physics of these materials is essential for creating new functional materials targeted at particular applications.

Under external influence, this crystal may have two types of lattice dipole ordering—the dipoles are arranged either parallel or antiparallel to each other. The functional properties of the material depend on the lattice order.

To analyze the functional properties, it is essential to understand how the structure of the material reacts to changing of the external parameters, such as temperature, pressure and field. During the experiment, the research group examined the influence of simultaneous change of temperature and pressure to the material properties. The measurements were performed at the ESRF (European Synchrotron Radiation Facility). The synchrotron X-ray source is required to provide the photon flux, which is sufficiently strong not only for ordinary Bragg scattering, but also diffuse scattering. The diffuse scattering became the key to finding new properties in the crystal lattice. Researchers have determined that the symmetry of the crystal phases, which exists at high pressures and temperatures, is not the same as it was previously assumed.

The conditions at which the experiment was carried out are similar to those that can be created in a future device in which and release takes place due to switching between the crystal phases of different structures. Such structural switching will contribute to the release of significant energy in a very short period of time, and the lack of electrolytes has obvious advantages in terms of integration and miniaturization of energy storage elements.

In the research, the scientists found the formation of the incommensurate phase, a phenomenon rarely occurring in crystal structures. This object is difficult to describe theoretically. Specifically, they found the incommensurate phases of lead zirconate. "Based on the macroscopic measurements, researchers have suspected that the existing theories describing the are not fully correct. The contradictions arise when considering the evolution of the system in pressure-temperature space, and therefore, we wanted to find out what processes occur on micro levels. Thus, during the experiment, we identified the incommensurate phase in a substitution-free antiferroelectric for the first time," says Dr. Roman Burkovsky, the first author of the paper.

Now the scientific community is faced with the task of construction of the theoretical models consistently describing energy states, and its reaction to external influence. "We have proved that such conditions exist in the model antiferroelectric, thus highlighting the new challenge to the scientific community. By solving this problem, we've taken a big step in the description of functional materials," said Burkovsky.

Explore further: Topological photonic crystal made of silicon

More information: R. G. Burkovsky et al, Critical scattering and incommensurate phase transition in antiferroelectric PbZrO3 under pressure, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/srep41512

Related Stories

Topological photonic crystal made of silicon

January 19, 2017

WPI-MANA researchers derive topological photonic states purely based on silicon, which can lead to the development of new functions and devices through integration with semiconductor electronics

Creating new physical properties in materials

November 29, 2016

A collaborative effort between research groups at the Technical University of Freiberg and the University of Siegen in Germany demonstrates that the physical properties of SrTiO3, or strontium titanate, in its single crystal ...

Scientists fabricate a new class of crystalline solid

November 3, 2016

Scientists at Lehigh University, in collaboration with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, have demonstrated the fabrication of what they call a new class of crystalline solid by using a laser heating technique that induces ...

Changing semiconductor properties at room temperature

October 28, 2016

It's a small change that makes a big difference. Researchers have developed a method that uses a one-degree change in temperature to alter the color of light that a semiconductor emits. The method, which uses a thin-film ...

Recommended for you

Material scientist invents breath monitor to detect flu

January 31, 2017

Perena Gouma, a professor in the Materials Science and Engineering Department at The University of Texas at Arlington, has published an article in the journal Sensors that describes her invention of a hand-held breath monitor ...

New method for activating Earth-abundant metal catalysts

January 31, 2017

(Phys.org)—Many industrially relevant reactions require either a precious metal catalyst or an Earth-abundant metal catalyst in a low oxidation state. A catalyst with a Fe(0) complex, for example, is a good catalyst for ...

Spider silk demonstrates Spider Man-like abilities

January 31, 2017

Our muscles are amazing structures. With the trigger of a thought, muscle filaments slide past each other and bundles of contracting fibers pull on the bones moving our bodies. The triggered stretching behavior of muscle ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.