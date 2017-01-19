January 19, 2017

Topological photonic crystal made of silicon

by National Institute for Materials Science

Topological photonic crystal made of silicon
(Top) Schematic of photonic crystals consisting of nanorods derived from the honeycomb lattice viewed from above, and (bottom) the corresponding photonic bands. Photonic crystals are obtained by dividing the nearest neighboring nanorods into hexagonal clusters, and widening (a) or narrowing (c) the separation between the hexagonal clusters from the original honeycomb lattice (b), while maintaining the same shape and size of the hexagons. In (c), a band inversion occurs between the photonic p- and d-bands, which generates topological features in the system. Credit: National Institute for Materials Science

WPI-MANA researchers derive topological photonic states purely based on silicon, which can lead to the development of new functions and devices through integration with semiconductor electronics

Topology is a mathematical concept which describes the way of connection of an object invariant under continuous deformation. Recently, it has been pointed out that topology can also be defined in the electronic states of , and this provides a unified and useful picture for physicists describing the unique properties of materials.

Based on a new approach which they have dubbed "topological nanoarchitectonics," Xiao Hu and Long-Hua Wu, who are theoreticians at the International Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics (MANA), National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), elucidated a new principle which makes including light propagate on the edge in a two-dimensional photonic crystal without being scattered.

It was known that scattering of light by defects in conventional photonic crystals can be suppressed in topological photonic states, but so far special materials were required in order to create topological photonic crystals. However, the MANA researchers discovered a new principle which makes it possible to realize a topological photonic crystal by merely adjusting the positions of insulator or semiconductor nanorods in a , without using any special material or complicated structure. When hexagonal clusters are formed by adjusting the positions of nanorods, electromagnetic modes carrying spin, which is conventionally specific to electrons, appear. As a result, the MANA researchers theoretically clarified that a photonic crystal exhibits topological properties when the separation between hexagonal clusters is narrowed from that of the honeycomb lattice.

Since this new property of a can be obtained even by semiconductor such as silicone and/or GaN alone, various new functions are expected by integration of information processing functions achieved by the well-established semiconductor electronics and the excellent topological property of electromagnetic waves.

More information: Long-Hua Wu et al. Scheme for Achieving a Topological Photonic Crystal by Using Dielectric Material, Physical Review Letters (2015). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.114.223901

Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by National Institute for Materials Science

Citation: Topological photonic crystal made of silicon (2017, January 19) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-topological-photonic-crystal-silicon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Light propagates through the surface of new photonic crystal without being scattered
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

5 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

Sep 9, 2024

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)