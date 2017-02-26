Cell 'stickiness' could indicate metastatic potential

February 28, 2017
Cell 'stickiness' could indicate metastatic potential
The adhesions (green) of strongly adherent and poorly migrating metastatic cancer cells. Credit: Alexander Fuhrmann

How strongly tumor cells adhere to the surrounding tissue could indicate the likelihood that cancer will spread to other parts of the body, according to a study published February 28 in Biophysical Journal. Using a spinning disc device, the researchers found that tumor cells characterized by weak adhesion strength are more likely to migrate and invade other tissues compared with strongly adherent cells. The study may provide a much-needed marker to identify highly metastatic cells within a broader tumor cell population.

"There is no common biological marker that says that a tumor is more likely to spread," says senior study author Adam Engler of the University of California, San Diego. "However, our device shows that there may in fact be a physical marker that is predictive of the likelihood of spreading."

Cancer cells spread by detaching and migrating away from the primary tumor to form a secondary metastatic site. However, only a small subset of from a tumor or even from a cancer cell line is capable of forming secondary tumors. Efforts to identify a universal molecular marker that identifies metastasizing cells across tumor types have been unsuccessful.

By contrast, some studies have suggested that a biophysical marker—the strength with which cells attach to the surrounding tumor tissue—could indicate the likelihood of secondary tumor development. But even within an individual tumor, cells exhibit substantial variability in their adhesive strength. "We reasoned that understanding adhesive heterogeneity within an invasive population may improve our ability to physically monitor cancer cells and predict invasive behavior," says study co-author Afsheen Banisadr, a Ph.D. student in the Engler lab at the University of California, San Diego.

Cell 'stickiness' could indicate metastatic potential
The adhesions (green) of less adherent and migrating metastatic cancer cells. Credit: Alexander Fuhrmann

To test this idea, Engler's lab teamed up with co-author Thea Tlsty of the University of California, San Francisco, to build a custom spinning disc device that could measure the of breast and of varying metastatic potential. The researchers attached cells to a coverslip coated with extracellular matrix proteins—molecules that provide structural and biochemical support to the surrounding cells. Then they mounted the coverslip on a spinning rod and applied force in a quantifiable and reproducible manner across the cell population, measuring the shear required to detach the cells from the extracellular matrix protein-coated coverslip.

Using this spinning disc shear assay, they found that exhibit remarkable heterogeneity in their adhesion strength, unlike their non-metastatic counterparts. Strongly adherent metastatic cells exhibit less migratory behavior, similar to non-metastatic cell lines. Taken together, the findings suggest that adhesion strength may serve as a general, highly accurate marker of metastatic cells.

Building on these findings, Engler and his team have developed a second-generation device that isolates weakly adherent migratory cells. In future studies, they will test whether these cells, when injected into mice, will form tumors at a higher rate than a general population of . If this hypothesis is correct, the researchers will then examine tissues adjacent to tumors in mice and humans to detect these weakly adherent cells and correlate their concentration to cancer-free survival times for patients.

Cell 'stickiness' could indicate metastatic potential
The spinning disc device with the spinner submerged in buffer to test a sample. Credit: Afsheen Banisadr and Pranjali Beri

"If we find a correlation between low numbers of weakly adherent tumor in the tissue surrounding a tumor and long cancer-free survival times, we believe that this could serve as an indicator for metastatic potential of the patient's tumor," says study co-author Pranjali Beri, a Ph.D. student in the Engler lab at the University of California, San Diego.

In the future, clinicians could use this device to examine biopsies and estimate the likelihood of metastasis, using this information to assess whether patients might need more aggressive treatment at earlier disease stages. "However, patients should realize that that the timing for these results to hit even the initial clinical trials is several years away," Engler says.

Explore further: Aspirin slows growth of colon, pancreatic tumor cells

More information: Biophysical Journal, Fuhrmann et al.; "Metastatic State of Cancer Cells May be Indicated by Adhesion Strength" http://www.cell.com/biophysj/fulltext/S0006-3495(17)30029-2 , DOI: 10.1016/j.bpj.2016.12.038

Related Stories

Aspirin slows growth of colon, pancreatic tumor cells

December 15, 2016

Researchers from Oregon Health and Science University and Oregon State University have found that aspirin may slow the spread of some types of colon and pancreatic cancer cells. The paper is published in the American Journal ...

Recommended for you

Cell 'stickiness' could indicate metastatic potential

February 28, 2017

How strongly tumor cells adhere to the surrounding tissue could indicate the likelihood that cancer will spread to other parts of the body, according to a study published February 28 in Biophysical Journal. Using a spinning ...

Rare proteins collapse earlier

February 28, 2017

Some organisms are able to survive in hot springs, while others can only live at mild temperatures because their proteins aren't able to withstand such extreme heat. ETH researchers investigated these differences and showed ...

Sustainable ceramics without a kiln

February 28, 2017

The manufacture of cement, bricks, bathroom tiles and porcelain crockery normally requires a great deal of heat: a kiln is used to fire the ceramic materials at temperatures well in excess of 1,000°C. Now, material scientists ...

Kinase discovery sheds new light on several disease processes

February 27, 2017

New light on a key factor involved in diseases such as Parkinson's disease, gastric cancer and melanoma has been cast through latest University of Otago, New Zealand, research carried out in collaboration with Australian ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.