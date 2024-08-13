The Biophysical Journal is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by Cell Press on behalf of the Biophysical Society. It covers all aspects of biophysics. The journal was established in 1960. It is currently published biweekly, for a total of 24 issues per year. In addition, an supplemental "abstracts issue" is published, containing abstracts of presentations at the Biophysical Society meeting. The editor-in-chief is Jane Dyson.

Publisher
Cell Press
History
1960-now
Website
http://www.cell.com/biophysj/
Impact factor
3.632 (2016)

