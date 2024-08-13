The Biophysical Journal is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by Cell Press on behalf of the Biophysical Society. It covers all aspects of biophysics. The journal was established in 1960. It is currently published biweekly, for a total of 24 issues per year. In addition, an supplemental "abstracts issue" is published, containing abstracts of presentations at the Biophysical Society meeting. The editor-in-chief is Jane Dyson.

Publisher Cell Press History 1960-now Website http://www.cell.com/biophysj/ Impact factor 3.632 (2016)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA