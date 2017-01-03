January 3, 2017

Unique technology for diagnosing vestibular function disorders

by Kaunas University of Technology

Unique technology for diagnosing vestibular function disorders
Simple device for diagnosing vestibular disorders created by Kaunas universities

Researchers of Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) and Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LSMU) have joined forces developing technology for vestibular system disorders diagnosis and research. This is the first portable diagnosis technology using virtual reality.

According to LSMU Professor Ingrida Ulozienė, dizziness is a very common health disorder experienced by both young and older people.

"Strong systemic dizziness, followed by imbalance, nausea, paleness and perspiration interferes with human activities and can cause great anxiety. If the condition persists, the quality of life, mood and work efficiency suffers. Sometimes, dizziness can be a symptom of more serious diseases. Unfortunately, the condition is relatively difficult to diagnose," says Ulozinė.

An developed by the research team of KTU and LSMU universities is a convenient, inexpensive portable device that allows simple diagnosis of dizziness. The device, the Myo armband, is controlled by hand movements based on Samsung Gear VR hardware.

Credit: Kaunas University of Technology (KTU)

"Our system is portable, uses and is controlled by movements. This is the first and so far the only such technology in Lithuania. There are different systems created in other countries, but they are fixed and do not use virtual reality," says Vaidotas Marozas researcher at KTU Institute of Biomedical Engineering.

The innovative technology is now being tested with healthy volunteers. The next step will be testing it with patients, which will take place in the nearest future.

Provided by Kaunas University of Technology

Citation: Unique technology for diagnosing vestibular function disorders (2017, January 3) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-unique-technology-vestibular-function-disorders.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Virtually reality simplifies early diagnosis of multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)