July 16, 2015

Virtual reality star Oculus buys hand-tracking startup

Gamers test a new virtual reality game headset at the Oculus display at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, Califo
Gamers test a new virtual reality game headset at the Oculus display at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California on June 17, 2015

Virtual reality star Oculus on Thursday announced a deal to buy an Israel-based startup specializing in technology that can track hand movements.

Oculus expects the purchase of Pebbles Interfaces to add momentum to its development of virtual reality (VR) technologies and boost its Rift VR head gear.

Pebbles has spent five years developing technology that uses optics, sensors, and software to detect and track hand movements, according to Oculus.

"At Pebbles Interfaces, we've been focused on pushing the limits of digital sensing technology to accelerate the future of human-computer interaction," Pebbles chief technology officer Nadav Grossinger said in an Oculus blog post.

"Through micro-optics and computer vision, we hope to improve the information that can be extracted from optical sensors, which will help take virtual reality to the next level."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Oculus, which is owned by Facebook, said that over time, technology breakthroughs "will unlock new human interaction methods in VR and revolutionize the way people communicate in virtual worlds."

Oculus has aimed squarely at video game lovers with Rift headsets that it will begin selling early next year.

Last month at the world's premier video game trade show it also showed its prototype Touch Half Moon controllers that gave virtual-world hands to people wearing Rift head gear.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Virtual reality star Oculus buys hand-tracking startup (2015, July 16) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-virtual-reality-star-oculus-hand-tracking.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Oculus out to let people touch virtual worlds
25 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

6 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)