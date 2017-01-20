Survival of many of the world's nonhuman primates is in doubt, experts report

January 18, 2017
Survival of many of the world's nonhuman primates is in doubt, experts report
Endangered nonhuman primates include, clockwise from top center, the black and white snub-nosed monkey (photo: Paul Garber), the ring-tailed lemur (photo: Matthias Appel), the golden snub-nosed monkey (photo: Paul Garber), the mountain gorilla (photo: Ruggiero Richard) and the northern white-cheeked gibbon. Credit: Fan Peng-Fei

A report in the journal Science Advances details the grim realities facing a majority of the nonhuman primates in the world - the apes, monkeys, tarsiers, lemurs and lorises inhabiting ever-shrinking forests across the planet. The review is the most comprehensive conducted so far, the researchers say, and the picture it paints is dire.

"Alarmingly, about 60 percent of primate are now threatened with extinction and about 75 percent have declining populations," the authors wrote.

"This truly is the eleventh hour for many of these creatures," said University of Illinois anthropology professor Paul Garber, who co-led the study with Alejandro Estrada of the National Autonomous University of Mexico. "Several species of lemurs, monkeys and apes - such as the ring-tailed lemur, Udzunga red colobus monkey, Yunnan snub-nosed monkey, white-headed langur and Grauer's gorilla - are down to a population of a few thousand individuals. In the case of the Hainan gibbon, a species of ape in China, there are fewer than 30 animals left."

Another critically endangered ape, the Sumatran orangutan, lost 60 percent of its habitat between 1985 and 2007, Garber said.

These species face a host of threats, from hunting, the illegal pet trade and as humans continue to log tropical forests, build roads and mine "in needlessly destructive and unsustainable ways," Garber said. "These primates cling to life in the forests of countries such as China, Madagascar, Indonesia, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo," he said.

"Sadly, in the next 25 years, many of these primate species will disappear unless we make conservation a global priority," he said. "This, by itself, would be a tragic loss. Now, consider the hundreds of other species facing a similar fate around the world, and you get a sense of what's truly at stake."

Just four countries - Brazil, Indonesia, Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo - host two-thirds of all species of primates, the researchers report, making these countries obvious targets for measures to halt - and perhaps even reverse - the global primate extinction trend.

Habitat loss as the result of road building, mining, logging and agriculture, along with hunting and illegal trade in animals and animal parts, is often tied to high rates of and the poverty of communities living nearby, Garber said.

"Addressing local poverty and easing population growth is a necessary component of primate conservation," he said. "Building economies based on the preservation of forests and their primate inhabitants, and broadening educational opportunities for women would begin to address some of the greatest threats to these animals."

Of all the threats, however, the biggest is humanity's swelling agricultural footprint, Garber said.

"Agricultural practices are disrupting and destroying vital habitat for 76 percent of all on the planet," he said. "In particular, palm oil production, the production of soy and rubber, logging and livestock farming and ranching are wiping out millions of hectares of forest."

Mining and drilling for minerals and fossil fuels add to the long list of assaults on the world's forests and their primate inhabitants, he said.

"We have one last opportunity to greatly reduce or even eliminate the human threats to primates and their habitats, to guide conservation efforts, and to raise worldwide awareness of their predicament," the authors wrote. "Primates are critically important to humanity. After all, they are our closest living biological relatives."

Explore further: Ring-tailed lemurs: Going, going, gone?

More information: "Impending extinction crisis of the world's primates: Why primates matter," Science Advances, advances.sciencemag.org/content/3/1/e1600946

Related Stories

Ring-tailed lemurs: Going, going, gone?

December 19, 2016

The ring-tailed lemur, an iconic primate that is emblematic of the wild and wonderful creatures inhabiting the tropical island of Madagascar, is in big trouble.

Madagascar lemurs top endangered primates list

October 15, 2012

In the hit cartoon film "Madagascar", the island's lemurs are a lovable bunch of extroverts, but they are also among the world's most threatened primates, conservationists warned on Monday.

Lemurs the world's most threatened mammal: study

July 14, 2012

Lemurs, the furry apes brought to fame by the Disney animation film "Madagascar", are the most endangered mammals on Earth, an International Union for Conservation of Nature conference found.

How climate change will hurt humanity's closest cousins

August 10, 2016

The consequences of climate change are an increasing concern for humans around the world. How will we cope with rising sea levels and climbing temperatures? But it's not just humans who will be affected by these worldwide ...

Rare endangered primate spotted in Vietnam

August 24, 2016

A new group of critically endangered primates has been spotted in Vietnam, raising hopes the rare creatures may not be wiped out in the next decade as scientists had feared.

Recommended for you

Cell fate regulation by LIN41 determined by binding location

January 20, 2017

Helge Großhans and his group at the Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research (FMI) have elucidated the mode of action of the RNA-binding protein and stem cell factor LIN41. In an animal model, they showed that ...

5 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Pediopal
5 / 5 (3) Jan 18, 2017
"Survival of many of the world's nonhuman primates is in doubt". The survival of the human primate isn't looking too rosy at the moment either.
TheGhostofOtto1923
3 / 5 (2) Jan 19, 2017
"Survival of many of the world's nonhuman primates is in doubt". The survival of the human primate isn't looking too rosy at the moment either.
But the only to save all these primates is to curb the growth of the invasive human variant. Which paradoxically will save it as well.

BTW is that chap on top really worth saving?
http://www.alamy....163.html

Looks like a mistake to me-
antigoracle
1 / 5 (2) Jan 19, 2017

BTW is that chap on top really worth saving?
http://www.alamy....163.html

Looks like a mistake to me-

Astonishing, that's exactly what the doctor said of you to your parents when you were born.
TheGhostofOtto1923
3 / 5 (2) Jan 19, 2017
You still hanging around maternity wards then? Is it a hobby or a calling for you?
gkam
Jan 19, 2017
This comment has been removed by a moderator.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.