December 6, 2016 report

Male Manogea porracea spiders found to care for young

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

spider web
Dew on a spider's web in the morning. Credit: Wikipedia/Luc Viatour/Lucnix.be

(Phys.org)—A trio of Brazilian researchers has found that a species of spider, Manogea porracea, is unique in that the male plays a major role in web upkeep and protection of their young. In their paper published in the journal Animal Behavior, Rafael Rios Mouraa, João Vasconcellos-Netob and Marcelo de Oliveira Gonzagac, describe their study of the spider that lives throughout Central and South America.

Male spiders are not known for caring for their young. Instead, many are notorious because the females eat the ; males of other simply die after mating. But until now, just one species of male spider has ever been seen providing assistance to its young—the social male African Stegodyphus domicols have been observed guarding offspring. But M. porracea takes paternal care to a whole new level, the researchers report. After mating, when the females produce egg sacs, the males build a dome-shaped web over the top of the web where the mother and egg sacs reside. That allows the male to capture prey while also offering support to his offspring. The researchers report that in addition to attacking predators, the males have been spotted making repairs to the web and even mopping up rain drops from the egg sacs, presumably to allow air to get inside.

To learn more about the unique species, the researchers set up camp in a eucalyptus plantation (the spiders live on the lower limbs and within leaves that fall) and then watched what happened as the spiders mated and produced offspring. They report that by the end of the , 68 percent of the egg sacs were being tended to by single adult male spiders—the mothers had died, mostly from being eaten by predators. If a female died, the male simply moved to the web holding the egg sacs. The males continued their parenting duties after the young emerged from the egg sacs. The researchers also captured some of the spiders and watched what happened when they were placed in the vicinity of predators—they found the males would attack them. In situations where both parents were killed, the researchers found that half of the webs collapsed due to neglect, making it impossible for the young to survive.

The researchers suggest that the high female mortality rate is due to the females offering a fattier meal for predators—they fatten up after mating in preparation for reproducing. For the species to survive, the male had to take on more responsibility.

More information: Rafael Rios Moura et al, Extended male care in Manogea porracea (Araneae: Araneidae): the exceptional case of a spider with amphisexual care, Animal Behaviour (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.anbehav.2016.09.018

Journal information: Animal Behavior , Animal Behaviour

© 2016 Phys.org

Citation: Male Manogea porracea spiders found to care for young (2016, December 6) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-male-manogea-porracea-spiders-young.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Male orb-weaving spiders cannibalized by females may be choosy about mating
165 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)