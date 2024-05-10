Animal Behaviour is a double-blind peer-reviewed scientific journal established in 1953 as The British Journal of Animal Behaviour, before obtaining its current title in 1958. It is published monthly by Elsevier for the Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour in collaboration with the Animal Behavior Society. The scope of Animal Behaviour includes behavioural ecology, evolution of behaviour, sociobiology, ethology, behavioural physiology, population biology, and navigation and migration. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 3.101. In addition, it is abstracted and indexed in EMBiology, Scopus, and the Science Citation Index.

Publisher Elsevier History 1953–present Website http://www.elsevier.com/wps/find/journaldescription.cws_home/622782/description#description Impact factor 3.101 (2010)

