December 19, 2016

Hormone concentrations in young mammals predict trade-offs later in life

by Wiley

Early development after birth can have profound effects on survival and reproduction. Now new research suggests that concentrations of a hormone associated with growth and aging in humans can be used to predict growth, reproduction, and lifespan in a population of wild animals.

Researchers studying spotted hyenas found that juvenile concentrations of insulin-like factor-1 (IGF-1) predicted heavier juvenile weight, which in turn predicted greater likelihood of surviving to and earlier ages at which they gave birth to their first offspring. However, juvenile IGF-1 also predicted a cost: hyenas with higher concentrations had shorter adult lifespans.

"These trade-offs have been well-documented in wild mammals, but never have juvenile IGF-1 concentrations been shown to predict them," said Nora Lewin, graduate student and lead author of the Functional Ecology study. "Our study highlights the importance of early postnatal development as a determination period in mammals, and suggests that circulating IGF-1 concentrations measured during the first year of life can be used to predict later-life traits in animals that live up to 24 years in the wild."

More information: Nora Lewin et al. Juvenile concentrations of IGF-1 predict life-history trade-offs in a wild mammal, Functional Ecology (2016). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2435.12808

Journal information: Functional Ecology

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Hormone concentrations in young mammals predict trade-offs later in life (2016, December 19) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-hormone-young-mammals-trade-offs-life.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Social status has impact on overall health of mammals
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)