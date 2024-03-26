Behavior of ant queens found to be shaped by their social environments
The queens in colonies of social insects, such as ants, bees, and wasps, are considered the veritable embodiment of specialization in the animal kingdom.
Functional Ecology is a bimonthly peer-reviewed scientific journal on organismal ecology publishing papers on physiological, behavioural, and evolutionary ecology. It is published by Wiley-Blackwell on behalf of the British Ecological Society. Its 2010 impact factor is 4.645, ranking the journal 18th among 129 journals in the category "Ecology". The editor-in-chief is Duncan Irschick.
The queens in colonies of social insects, such as ants, bees, and wasps, are considered the veritable embodiment of specialization in the animal kingdom.
Plants & Animals
Mar 26, 2024
0
140
Peatlands, which contain about one-third of the global soil carbon stock, are important carbon sinks. Their net carbon uptake is equivalent to ~1% of human fossil fuel emissions or 3%–10% of the current net sink of natural ...
Ecology
Jan 10, 2024
0
1
A warmer environment could mean more mosquitos as it becomes harder for their predators to control the population, according to a recent study led by Virginia Commonwealth University researchers.
Ecology
Dec 18, 2023
0
9
Redwoods and oaks that thrive on California's coastline and coastal mountains might soon start finding it harder to survive. Human-caused climate change is altering the temperatures and rainfall patterns to which those and ...
Plants & Animals
Sep 26, 2023
0
18
Our world is changing, and warming temperatures will alter our natural ecosystems. Some of these changes will be straightforward, like animal ranges creeping northward as they strive to maintain their ideal temperatures. ...
Ecology
Sep 11, 2023
0
90
Wildfires are an ancient force shaping the environment, but they have grown in frequency, range and intensity in response to a changing climate. At the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, scientists are ...
Environment
Aug 2, 2023
0
6
As the planet continues to warm due to global climate change, the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, such as heat waves, is rising. Heat waves are not just uncomfortable for humans; they also pose significant ...
Plants & Animals
Jul 6, 2023
0
3
Several animal species display brood care, a phenomenon where 'caring' parents provide their offspring with food and protection against predators. However, there are many others that prefer not to do this, and instead sneak ...
Ecology
Jun 6, 2023
0
2
New research finds that a warming climate could flip globally abundant microbial communities from carbon sinks to carbon emitters, potentially triggering climate change tipping points. The findings are published in Functional ...
Ecology
Jun 1, 2023
0
352
Researchers from the Institute of Applied Ecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Nanjing University have found that nitrogen (N) addition and experimental drought reduced the complexity of arthropod networks.
Ecology
May 23, 2023
0
2