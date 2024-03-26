Functional Ecology is a bimonthly peer-reviewed scientific journal on organismal ecology publishing papers on physiological, behavioural, and evolutionary ecology. It is published by Wiley-Blackwell on behalf of the British Ecological Society. Its 2010 impact factor is 4.645, ranking the journal 18th among 129 journals in the category "Ecology". The editor-in-chief is Duncan Irschick.

Publisher
Wiley-Blackwell on behalf of the British Ecological Society
Country
United Kingdom
History
1987-present
Website
http://www.functionalecology.org
Impact factor
4.645 ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Functional Ecology

Scientists dig into wildfire predictions, long-term impacts

Wildfires are an ancient force shaping the environment, but they have grown in frequency, range and intensity in response to a changing climate. At the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, scientists are ...

Environment

Aug 2, 2023

0

6

Unraveling brood parasitism in predatory mites

Several animal species display brood care, a phenomenon where 'caring' parents provide their offspring with food and protection against predators. However, there are many others that prefer not to do this, and instead sneak ...

Ecology

Jun 6, 2023

0

2

page 1 from 16