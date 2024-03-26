Functional Ecology is a bimonthly peer-reviewed scientific journal on organismal ecology publishing papers on physiological, behavioural, and evolutionary ecology. It is published by Wiley-Blackwell on behalf of the British Ecological Society. Its 2010 impact factor is 4.645, ranking the journal 18th among 129 journals in the category "Ecology". The editor-in-chief is Duncan Irschick.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA