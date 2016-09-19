Lessons Learned from the Fukushima Accident

A new article provides an overview of the impacts of the Fukushima Nuclear Power Station accident in Japan in 2011 and subsequent remediation measures, comparing similarities and differences with the lessons learned from the 1986 Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant accident in Ukraine.

Both the Fukushima accident and remediation measures had serious societal impacts and raised questions about the ethical aspects of risk management.

"Assessment and management of radiation risk is about more than becquerels and doses. Both Chernobyl and Fukushima demonstrated the need to listen to the concerns of affected populations, address the indirect impacts of evacuation and health surveillance programs, and involve a broader range of stakeholders in decision-making," said Prof. Deborah Oughton, author of the Integrated Environmental Assessment and Management article.

