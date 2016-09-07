September 7, 2016

Future fisheries can expect $10 billion revenue loss due to climate change

by University of British Columbia

Global fisheries stand to lose approximately $10 billion of their annual revenue by 2050 if climate change continues unchecked, and countries that are most dependent on fisheries for food will be the hardest hit, finds new UBC research.

Climate change impacts such as rising temperatures and changes in ocean salinity, acidity and oxygen levels are expected to result in decreased catches, as previous research from UBC's Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries has found. In this study, the authors examined the financial impact of these projected losses for all fishing in 2050, compared to 2000.

"Developing countries most dependent on fisheries for food and revenue will be hardest hit," said Vicky Lam, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC's Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, and the study's lead author. "It is necessary to implement better marine resource management plans to increase stock resilience to ."

While many communities are considering aquaculture, also known as fish farming, as a solution to ease the financial burden of fishing losses and improve food security under climate change, when researchers examined the growing industry, they found it may exacerbate the negative impact on revenues.

"Climate adaptation programs such as aquaculture development may be seen as a solution," said William Cheung, associate professor at UBC's Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and a study co-author. "However, rather than easing the of fishing losses and improving , it may drive down the price of seafood, leading to further decreases in fisheries revenues."

The researchers used climate models from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to examine the economic impact of climate change on fish stocks and fisheries revenues under two emission scenarios. In a high emission scenario, the rates continue to rise unchecked, while a low emission scenario meant ocean warming is kept under two degrees Celsius.

"Global revenues amount to about $100 billion every year," said co-author, Rashid Sumaila, professor at UBC's Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and Liu Institute for Global Studies. "Our modeling shows that a high emissions scenario could reduce global fishing revenue by an average of 10 per cent, while a low emissions scenario could reduce revenues by 7 per cent."

The researchers found the countries that rely highly on fish are the most vulnerable, including island countries like Tokelau, Cayman Islands and Tuvalu. Meanwhile, many developed countries, such as Greenland and Iceland, could see revenue increases as fish move into cooler waters.

The study was published today in Scientific Reports.

More information: Vicky W. Y. Lam et al, Projected change in global fisheries revenues under climate change, Scientific Reports (2016). DOI: 10.1038/srep32607

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by University of British Columbia

Citation: Future fisheries can expect $10 billion revenue loss due to climate change (2016, September 7) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-future-fisheries-billion-revenue-loss.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

High seas fisheries management could recoup losses due to climate change
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)