September 24, 2016

Earthquake measuring 5.3 hits Romania, causing minor damage

Authorities say an earthquake measuring 5.3 has struck eastern and central Romania, and was felt in neighboring Moldova.

The National Earth Physics Institute said the quake hit at 02:11 a.m. Saturday (2311 GMT) and its epicenter was in the eastern Vrancea region, known for its .

There were reports of minor damage and injuries in the city of Iasi.

Emergency situations official Silvia Bolohan told national news agency Agerpres two people suffered minor injuries there.

She said plaster fell off one building, and there were reports of objects falling in peoples' homes. Some residents spent the night outside. A dozen people called Iasi's emergency services after suffering .

The quake was also felt in the capital Bucharest, the of Brasov, and the southern city of Craiova.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Earthquake measuring 5.3 hits Romania, causing minor damage (2016, September 24) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-earthquake-romania-minor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Magnitude-5.3 quake hits Macedonia; at least 30 injured (Update)
32 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)