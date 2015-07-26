Strong quake hits off Indonesia, but no tsunami warning

A strong earthquake hit off of Indonesia's main island of Java on Sunday afternoon, causing residents to pour into the streets, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, and no tsunami warning was issued.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude-6.0 undersea quake was centered 93 kilometers (58 miles) south of the East Java province town of Krajan Tambakrejo, at a depth of 59 kilometers (37 miles).

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said on its website that the quake had no potential to trigger a tsunami.

Residents in parts of East Java felt the quake for up to 6 seconds, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said in a statement.

Local media reports said the quake was felt strongly in the East Java city of Malang, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of the epicenter, where some residents poured into the streets. It also was reportedly felt on the resort island of Bali, which is just east of Java.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire." A massive earthquake off Sumatra island in 2004 triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries, mostly in Indonesia's Aceh province.

