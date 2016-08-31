August 31, 2016

Tesla planning upgrade to semi-autonomous Autopilot system

Tesla Motors is planning improvements to its semi-autonomous Autopilot system after a fatal crash earlier this summer.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote in a Tweet Wednesday that a software update will be released in a few weeks. He said details would come later Wednesday.

Musk says a software update will make "major improvements" to Autopilot, including more advanced processing of radar signals. Software updates are delivered over the air to Tesla owners.

Tesla's Autopilot system can maintain a set speed, keep the car within its lane and brake automatically. Radar helps the car see things that may be blocked to cameras in bright sunlight or .

In May, a driver whose Tesla Model S was operating in Autopilot died after he crashed into a tractor-trailer.

