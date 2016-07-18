July 18, 2016

Tesla's Musk says software changes could improve Autopilot

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk says he's optimistic that a software update can improve the semi-autonomous Autopilot system in the company's cars.

Tesla has been working on changes to Autopilot since May, after one of its Model S sedans failed to sense a tractor trailer in bright sun and crashed into it. The driver was killed.

In a Twitter post Sunday, Musk said that after talking with German supplier Bosch, which makes its , it appears "significant improvements" to Autopilot can be sent to drivers automatically through over-the-air software updates.

Musk gave no details on the improvements. He also didn't say when the updates might happen.

Musk also said he plans to release new product plans for Tesla after his other , Space X, launches a rocket early Monday.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Tesla's Musk says software changes could improve Autopilot (2016, July 18) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-tesla-musk-software-autopilot.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Tesla working on Autopilot radar changes after crash
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

19 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)