July 29, 2016

Tesla looking at cameras, radar in Florida crash

A person familiar with the discussions says Tesla has told Senate committee staffers that its engineers have two main theories about what caused a fatal crash in Florida involving one of its electric cars in self-driving mode.

Either the car's cameras and radar failed to spot a crossing tractor-trailer. Or the cameras didn't see the rig and the car's computer thought the was false, possibly from an overpass or sign.

Tesla officials disclosed the theories a briefing with U.S. Senate Commerce Committee staff members Thursday, said the person, who didn't want to be identified because the meeting was private.

Government regulators are investigating the May 7 crash to see if Tesla's Autopilot system may have a defect. Neither the Autopilot nor the driver braked before hitting the rig.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Tesla looking at cameras, radar in Florida crash (2016, July 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-tesla-cameras-radar-florida.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Tesla working on Autopilot radar changes after crash
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

19 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)