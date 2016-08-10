August 10, 2016

Intel buys artificial intelligence startup

California-based computer chip colossus Intel looks to broaden its role in data centers and the expanding internet of things
California-based computer chip colossus Intel looks to broaden its role in data centers and the expanding internet of things

US-based Intel announced a deal to buy an artificial intelligence startup as the computer chip colossus looks to broaden its role in data centers and the expanding internet of things.

Intel did not disclose how much it is paying for Nervana Systems, but US media reports on Tuesday put the price at more than $350 million.

"With this acquisition, Intel is formally committing to pushing the forefront of AI (artificial intelligence) technologies," Nervana co-founder and chief executive Naveen Rao said in a blog post.

"We can now shatter the old paradigm and move into a new regime of computing."

Founded two years ago in Southern California, Nervana has specialized in combining hardware and software to help machines think in ways similar to human brains, according to the companies.

Intel plans to put Nervana expertise to work in Xeon and Xeon Phi chips to better handle "deep learning" in the internet cloud, Intel data center group executive vice president Diane Bryant said in an online post.

"While is often equated with great science fiction, it isn't relegated to novels and movies," Bryant said.

"AI is all around us."

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Intel buys artificial intelligence startup (2016, August 10) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-intel-artificial-intelligence-startup.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Apple buys US machine learning startup
37 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)