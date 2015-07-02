July 2, 2015

Intel President Renee James to leave chipmaker

Intel said Thursday that President Renee James, who has worked at the chipmaker for 28 years, plans to leave the company early next year to seek a CEO role elsewhere.

James has agreed to stay with Intel until January to oversee the transition of her responsibilities and will be paid $4 million to do so, according to a filling with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Intel did not disclose which CEO role James is pursuing. James was named president of Intel two years ago.

The Santa Clara, California- also announced several other personnel and .

Arvind Sodhani, president of Intel's venture capital unit, will retire in January after 35 years at the company. Vice Presidents Hermann Eula and Michael Bell will also leave the company, Intel said.

Shares of Intel Corp. rose 60 cents, or 2 percent, to $30.78 in morning trading Thursday.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Intel President Renee James to leave chipmaker (2015, July 2) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-intel-renee-james-chipmaker.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Intel buys password manager PasswordBox
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)